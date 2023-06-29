MOA, your time has come. On July 28, Disney+ will release a documentary about the K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER following their latest world tour, titled TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Our Lost Summer. It will primarily focus on the behind-the-scenes aspects of the tour, offering a more intimate look at the group as they prepare for shows and head onto the stage. Ahead of the release next month, Disney+ released the first trailer for the documentary.

As mentioned, the trailer showcases some of what viewers can expect to see about how the group prepares. Based on some of the footage, it seems the documentary will hit on a little bit of everything, including dance practices, the group as they travel and take in the sights, as well as an on-stage perspective as they perform at various shows. Additionally, the group will offer their thoughts and insight into the tour and their process. The trailer features songs including "CROWN," "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)," and "We Lost the Summer." Our Lost Summer will include tour stops in Seoul, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Who Are TOMORROW X TOGETHER?

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, also known as TXT, burst onto the K-pop scene in March 2019, making their official debut with mini-album The Dream Chapter: STAR, followed later in the year by their first full album The Dream Chapter: MAGIC. Since then, TXT became a quickly rising sensation, becoming the first K-pop group to debut on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, soon climbing to #1. They have released a number of EPs and full-length albums, with their most recent EP, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, releasing at the top of 2023. On July 7, TXT will release a new song and music video with Jonas Brothers entitled "Do It Like That." They will also return to Lollapalooza this August. TOMORROW X TOGETHER are Taehyun, Beomgyu, Soobin, Yeonjun, and Hueningkai.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 10 More Unconventional Music Documentaries To Watch After 'Moonage Daydream'

TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Our Lost Summer is the latest documentary to join a growing line-up of K-pop and general music-related docs at Disney+. On the K-pop side, the streamer previously released a handful of documentaries centered around one of the biggest groups in K-pop: BTS. They include member-centric titles such as SUGA: Road to D-Day and j-hope IN THE BOX, as well as a group-focused concert film entitled BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage -- LA. Music fans can also check out Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium and Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever: A Lover Letter to Los Angeles.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Our Lost Summer premieres July 28 on Disney+. Watch the teaser below: