The Big Picture Under the Stars stars Andy Garcia, Toni Collette, Alex Pettyfer, and Eva De Dominici in a romantic comedy set in Italy and London.

The film follows a struggling romance novelist who finds inspiration and romance in Italy.

The ensemble cast also includes Rob Estes, Jessica Michel Serfaty, and Chiara Iezzi, directed by Michelle Danner.

Andy Garcia and Toni Collette are the leads in a film where romance novel meets romantic comedy. Under the Stars will also star Alex Pettyfer and Eva De Dominici. The film is currently shooting in Puglia, Italy, and will soon move production to London, England; it will be shopped at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival next month.

The film centers around a romance novelist who's struggling in both his professional and personal lives, as he tries to write his next novel while enduring a dispassionate relationship. He takes a trip to Italy, where he finds his muse in the form of the girl of his dreams. The film will also star Rob Estes (the After series), Jessica Michel Serfaty (Days of Our Lives) and Chiara Iezzi (Alex & Co.). The film is directed by Michelle Danner (Miranda's Victim), from a script by novelist Victoria Vinuesa (See You on Venus). Says producer Pia Patatian, "Under the Stars is a fun and heartfelt romantic comedy about love, passion, and beauty with a brilliant ensemble cast featuring Toni Collette, Andy Garcia, Alex Pettyfer and Eva De Dominici. Set against the bustle of London and the serenity of Puglia, Michelle Danner is the ideal director to bring Victoria Vinuesa’s wonderful story to life."

Where Can the Stars of 'Under the Stars' Be Seen Next?

Close

Garcia recently starred in Pain Hustlers, Book Club: The Next Chapter, and Expen4bles; he also appeared in director Danner's last film, Miranda's Victim. After starring in the Italy-set crime comedy Mafia Mamma last year, Collette can next be seen in a duo of high-profile upcoming films: Bong Joon-ho's hotly anticipated Parasite followup Mickey 17, and Clint Eastwood's final film, Juror #2. Pettyfer can be seen in theaters now in Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare; he is next set to star alongside Aaron Eckhart and Olga Kurylenko in the spy thriller Chief of Station. Eva De Dominici currently stars as Nadia Morales on The Cleaning Lady, and is next set to appear alongside Pedro Pascal and Walton Goggins in The Uninvited.

Under the Stars is produced by Pia Patatian, and executive produced by Capstone Studios’ Christian Mercuri and Roman Viaris, Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, Jessica Michel Serfaty, Davide Meretti, Arclight Films’ Gary Hamilton and Ying Ye, and Brandos Film’s Gian G. Foschini.

Under the Stars is currently filming in Italy, and will be shopped at next month's Cannes Film Festival; no distributor or release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.