Toni Collette is one of Hollywood's hardest-working actors. The Australian actor began her career in the early 90s and rose to prominence with the 1994 romantic comedy Muriel's Wedding before receiving her first Oscar nomination for her performance in The Sixth Sense.

Now. Collette is at the height of her career, starring in movies and television, taking both lead and supporting roles. Last month, she debuted The Power on Prime Video; this week, she has the comedy Mafia Mamma (premiering on April 14) on the big screen. And while not all of her projects are hits, many are critical darlings, earning high scores in the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Hereditary' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Ari Aster's psychological horror film Hereditary stars Collette opposite Gabriel Byrne and Alex Wolff. The plot centers on a grieving family recovering from an unexpected death who becomes tormented by mysterious and dangerous supernatural forces.

Collette earned some of the best reviews of her esteemed career for Hereditary, with many considering her performance Oscar-worthy and decrying the Academy's choice to snub her. The film received mostly positive critical reviews, although it infamously polarized audiences. However, it has since become a modern horror classic, with many considering it among the best and most complex entries into the acclaimed genre.

9 'Dinner With Friends' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Dennis Quaid, Greg Kinnear, and Andie MacDowell star opposite Collette in HBO's 2001 acclaimed made-for-TV movie dramedy Dinner with Friends. Adapted from the eponymous 1998 play, the film centers on a seemingly perfect couple whose life unravels after learning their best friends are getting a divorce.

Elevated by the committed performances of its four talented actors, Dinner with Friends is an insightful and thoughtful portrayal of intimacy and relationships. It's far too similar to the play, to the point where there are only four main characters throughout, but it remains a fascinating dissection of adult relationships powered by clever writing and four compelling performances.

8 'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Little Miss Sunshine stars an ensemble including Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Paul Dano, Alan Arkin, Abigail Breslin, and Collette. The plot follows a dysfunctional family on a road trip to take their youngest to compete in Little Miss Sunshine, a child beauty pageant. Collette plays Sheryl, the family's level-headed matriarch, trying to keep things together.

Acclaimed for its screenplay and ensemble, Little Miss Sunshine received several nominations at the 2007 Oscars and won Best Original Screenplay, with Arkin claiming Best Supporting Actor. The cast received praise from reviewers, who considered it one of the film's strongest assets. Little Miss Sunshine's reputation has only improved with the years, with many considering it a modern comedy classic.

7 'Hearts Beat Loud' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Nick Offerman gives one of the best performances of his career in the 2018 comedy-drama Hearts Beat Loud. The plot revolves around Frank Fisher, a record store owner who records a viral song with his daughter and convinces her to form a band with him. Collette plays Leslie, Frank's landlady and romantic interest.

Hearts Beat Loud received positive reviews. Offerman's performance received universal acclaim, with critics praising his earnest approach and chemistry with Collette and Kiersey Clemons, who played his daughter. Not enough people know about Hearts Beat Loud, but those looking for a straightforward and heartwarming comedy should give it a shot.

6 'The Staircase' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

One of Collette's most recent efforts was HBO's limited series, The Staircase. Oscar-winner Colin Firth plays Frank Peterson, an acclaimed novelist leading a seemingly idyllic life with his wife, Kathleen, played by Collette. However, things change when Kathleen is found dead at the bottom of the stairs, and Frank becomes the leading suspect in her murder.

The Staircase attracted acclaim from critics. Firth and Collette received near-unanimous praise, earning Emmy nominations for their performances. And while most reviewers felt the series did little to stand apart from the documentary that inspired it, they considered it a gripping tale elevated by two spectacular performances worthy of standing alongside many of HBO's other acclaimed mini-series.

5 'About a Boy' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Hugh Grant took one of the most challenging roles of his career in 2002's About a Boy. The charming Brit stars opposite a young Nicholas Hoult in a story about Will, an immature man-child who forms a unique bond with Marcus, an odd twelve-year-old in desperate need of a friend. Collette plays Fiona, Marcus' emotionally-troubled mother.

About a Boy often ranks highly among Grant's films, with many critics believing it's the actor's best work during the noughties. Collette also received considerable acclaim for her performance as the depressed Fiona, earning a Best Supporting Actress BAFTA nomination for her efforts.

4 'Mary And Max' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

The 2000s produced many great underrated movies, but few were as insightful or touching as the 2009 stop-motion masterpiece Mary and Max. The story chronicles the pen-pal friendship between eight-year-old loner Mary and Max, an overweight forty-four-year-old man with Aspergers. The film spans decades, so Collette voices the adult version of Mary.

Mary and Max received universal acclaim. Critics praised the stop-motion animation, themes, emotional weight, and voice cast. Philip Seymour Hoffman and Collette's voice work earned significant praise, as did the film's screenplay and heart-wrenching ending.

3 'Enough Said' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Television titans Julia Louis-Dreyfus and James Gandolfini star in Nicole Holofcener's romantic drama Enough Said. The film tells the story of Ava, a divorced woman whose blossoming relationship with nice guy Albert is threatened by her friendship with free-spirited Marianne, who happens to be Albert's ex-wife. Collette plays Sarah, one of Ava's close friends.

Fans of adult cinema will fall instantly in love with Enough Said. Like most of Holfcener's other work, the film is a sweet and insightful look into middle-age romance and friendship, strengthened by some of Louis-Dreyfus and Gandolfini's best and most honest work. And while Collette plays a supporting role in the story, her presence always elevates any project she's in.

2 'Knives Out' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

2019 was a banner year for Collette, with the Australian actor playing a prominent role in Rian Johnson's acclaimed whodunit Knives Out. The plot follows renowned detective Benoit Blanc as he investigates a rich family reeling after their wealthy patriarch's unexpected death. Collette plays Joni, a vapid wellness guru who married into the family.

Universally acclaimed for its clever screenplay and spectacular ensemble, Knives Out was one of 2019's most unexpected successes. The film earned Johnson an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, with Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas receiving Golden Globe nominations for their performances. Collette's turn as the superficial Joni also attracted positive comments, with many considering her a scene-stealer.

1 'Unbelievable' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

2019 also brought success on the small screen for Collette, with the actor co-starring opposite Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever in Netflix's harrowing true crime mini-series Unbelievable. Based on a devastating and shocking true story, the show follows Mary, a young woman accused of lying about her rape. Wever and Collette play detectives Karen Duvall and Grace Rasmussen, who uncover the truth behind the event.

Unbelievable received universal acclaim and is often ranked among Netflix's best mini-series. Collette's performance attracted rave reviews, earning her nominations at multiple award shows, including the Critics Choice, Golden Globe, SAG, and Emmy Awards.

