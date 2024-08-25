Toni Collette is one of the most versatile actresses working today. She is known for her ability to transform into a myriad of characters of very different natures. No matter the size of her role, Collette always leaves her impact and mark on the audiences. From dramatic roles that fill the audience with so many emotions to comedic roles that make everybody laugh, Collette has earned her place in the industry.

In this list, we highlight the best 10 movies in Toni Collette's over 30-year-old career. Whether she is navigating the complexities of family dynamics in Knives Out, escaping a cult and a demon in Hereditary, or travelling across the nation in Little Miss Sunshine, Collette is a pleasure to watch on the screen.

10 'The Boys' (1998)

Directed by Rowan Woods

The Boys revolves around the Sprague family after Brett Sprague (David Wenham) gets out of prison on parole after serving a year in prison for an assault on a liquor store owner. Brett reconnects with his mother (Lynette Curran) and his brothers, Glenn (John Polson) and Stevie (Anthony Hayes) in their working-class suburban Sydney home. The brothers start drinking and doing drugs, and the intoxication alongside Brett's negative influence leads them to commit a heinous crime.

Collette plays Michelle, the girlfriend of Brett. In a movie characterized by its criticism of toxic masculinity and violence, Michelle presents the vulnerability of those caught in the aftermath and impact of toxic masculinity with no choice. Despite Michelle being only a supporting character, Collette is able to portray her emotional complexity as she loves Brett, but she fears him. She can sense his imminent danger but stands frozen due to her love and his ability to hurt her.

9 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' (2020)

Directed by Charlie Kaufman

I'm Thinking of Ending Things is a confusing movie, especially on first watch. The movie switches between two narratives. The main narrative follows a young woman (Jessie Buckley) who is thinking of ending her relationship with her boyfriend, Jake (Jesse Plemons), while she is on a trip with him to visit his parents. When the couple arrives at Jake's parents' remote farmhouse, she starts experiencing bizarre things, such as his parents getting younger and younger. The second narrative follows a janitor (Guy Boyd) who is cleaning the high school. Both narratives intersect in the movie's third act.

Collette plays Jake's unnamed mother. She is a paradox with her ever changing age and demeanor. When her physical appearance changes, her demeanor also changes. Sometimes she is a caring mother, other times her behavior becomes erratic and she becomes terrifying. The young woman doesn't understand how to approach her, and neither does the audience. Collette's performance and character are central to the movie's surreal, unsettling atmosphere, as she unnerves the protagonist and the audience.

8 'Hearts Beat Loud' (2018)

Directed by Brett Haley

Hearts Beat Loud follows Frank Fisher (Nick Offerman), a widowed father and a former musician who owns a struggling record store in Brooklyn, and his daughter Sam (Kiersey Clemons), who is preparing to go to college to study pre-med at the end of the summer. Frank and Sam share a love for music, and in one of their sessions, they record and mix a song written by Sam called “Hearts Beat Loud”. Frank uploads the song to Spotify without Sam's approval, and it becomes a viral success. Amidst the success, Frank tries to convince Sam to start a band and to abandon college.

Collette plays the role of Leslie, Frank's landlady and close friend. She's the person Frank relies on for advice and emotional support. Leslie often counterbalances Frank’s impulsive and nostalgic tendencies and brings him back to reality and reminds him of what's important. Leslie could have been just a side character lost in the mix. However, Collette puts so much soul and heart in her performance to stress that Leslie is Frank's confidante and grounding force and that she is essential to the movie.

7 'About a Boy' (2002)

Directed by Paul Weitz and Chris Weitz

About a Boy stars Hugh Grant as Will Freeman, a wealthy man who lives a luxurious life and hasn't worked a day in his life. Will hatches a plan to meet women by pretending to be a single father and joining a support group for single parents. At the meeting for the support group, he meets a woman he likes, Marcus (Nicholas Hoult), a boy who lives with a depressed, suicidal mother named Fiona (Collette). When Marcus discovers Will is lying about having a child, he blackmails him to go out with his mother to prevent her from getting depressed. Will and Marcus form an unlikely bond.

Collette's performance of the depressed, unconventional Fiona is so complex, and it shapes the emotionally charged portion of the movie. Fiona is a loving, empathetic mother who is trying her best to raise her son alone with no help while fighting her own personal demons. Collette gives a nuanced and complex performance that grounds the movie into the reality of many women. Unfortunately, the movies have a couple of jokes about Fiona's mental health that haven't aged well, but they don't impact the overall feel and experience of the film greatly.

6 'The Hours' (2002)

Directed by Stephen Daldry

The Hours interweaves the lives of three women from different decades together through three different narratives. The first storyline revolves around author Virginia Woolf (Nicole Kidman) as she is writing her novel Mrs. Dalloway and is struggling with various mental health issues. The second storyline takes place in 1951 and revolves around Laura Brown (Julianne Moore) a pregnant housewife who is dissatisfied with her life and reads Mrs. Dalloway as a form of escapism from her life. The final storyline follows literary agent Clarissa Vaughan (Meryl Streep) in 2001. Clarissa shares her name with the protoganist of Mrs. Dalloway, and is referred to as Mrs. Dalloway due to her tendency to distract herself from her life the way that the novel character does.

Colette plays Kitty, Laura's neighbor who asks for her help taking care of her dog as she goes into surgery. Collette's role is rather small in The Hours, as she appears in only one scene. However, it leaves a huge emotional impact. Colette goes from a happy-go-lucky woman to a woman terrified she cannot fulfill society's expectations of womanhood in seconds. Additionally, Collette and Moore's chemistry is undeniable. The Hours is a rather depressing movie due to the heavy topics it explores, but it is a must-watch.

5 'Enough Said' (2013)

Directed by Nicole Holofcener

Enough Said follows Eva (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a divorced single mother whose daughter is preparing to graduate high school and move away to college. At a party with her friends, Eva meets Albert (James Gandolfini), a divorced single father, and she goes out with him. While their relationship develops, Eva befriends Marianne (Catherine Keener) through her messaging business, and Marianne turns out to be Albert's former wife, who frequently criticizes Albert as she doesn't know about Eva's relationship with him.

The movie explores the complexities of middle-aged relationships, love, and second chances. Collette plays the character of Sarah, Eva's best friend and close confidante. She is often Eva's sound of reason amidst the emotional rollercoaster she is going through in the movie. Collette brings so much necessary humor to her role, which highlights her variety as an actress. While Sarah is a supporting character, Collette's acting makes audiences wait for her scenes throughout the movie.