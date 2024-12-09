Everybody’s favorite and evergreen Angelina Jolie might have taken a backseat on the acting but her quirks never fail to make headlines. She recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and ended up revealing that the actress once wanted to become a funeral director. As surprising and weird as it sounds, wait till you hear her reasoning for it.

Jimmy Fallon asked Jolie in his signature style of rumors about her studying to become a funeral director once, to which Jolie’s response was: “Yes,” followed by the most wholesome, authentic guilty laugh and everybody bursting into laughter along with it. When further inquired upon, Jolie’s exact response was:

“Doesn’t it make sense though? My grandfather died and I remember thinking, this is not how they should be. This should be a celebration of life. And since I’m not afraid of death, and I was comfortable with it, I thought — this would be a great career path for me.”

“I could throw all these parties,” Fallon hilariously added to the banter. Jolie went on to clarify that she feels that she “could make it better” — implying that she knew she could do a thing with funerals to take them up a notch overall. And that’s not where the career shock ends — Jolie went on to reveal that she’s also a pilot. The actress also went on to reveal that her son Maddox, who she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, is a pilot too!

Jolie’s Inclination Toward Becoming a Funeral Director Was Prior to Acting

Jolie also added, albeit lightheartedly, that becoming a funeral director is still her fall-back cushion career and that she was into the idea prior to her gotting into acting. Another thing that we’re clear about Jolie’s career choices after this interview is that she’s not into becoming a stand-up comedian ever, although the actress is certainly fond of stand-up comedy!

Jolie is currently involved in four upcoming projects including Stitches, Maude vs. Maude, Maleficent 3, and Every Note Played — all of which are in their pre-production phases and their future projections should be taken with a grain of salt for now. Although the projects have been announced, their release dates are not yet clear and most of the plot details are also under wraps.

Her most recent project, Maria, where Jolie played the opera singer Maria Callas, is available to stream on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

Your changes have been saved 5 10 Maria Maria follows the renowned opera diva Maria Callas as she lives in seclusion in Paris during her later years. Despite her deteriorating health, Callas receives an intriguing invitation to tour, prompting reflection on the legacy and influence of her storied career in the world of opera. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director Pablo Larrain Cast Angelina Jolie , Pierfrancesco Favino , Alba Rohrwacher , Haluk Bilginer , Kodi Smit-McPhee , Valeria Golino , Stephen Ashfield , Alessandro Bressanello , Vincent Macaigne , Lydia Korniordou , Rebecka Johnston , Botond Bartus , Marcell Lengyel , Philipp Droste , Jeremy Wheeler , Luca Gréta Felhalmi , Zora Gerda Fejes , Kay Madsen , Toma Hrisztov , Christiana Aloneftis , Aggelina Papadopoulou Runtime 123 Minutes Main Genre Biography Writers Steven Knight Release Window 2024 Character(s) Maria Callas , Ferruccio Mezzadri , Bruna Lupoli , Aristotle Onassis , Mandrax , Yakinthi Callas , Voice Coach , Giovanni Battista Meneghini , Dr. Fointainebleau , Evangelia Dimitriadou , Young Man , Fantasy Dancer , SS-Soldier , Tuxedo Man , Dorchester Dancer , The Cameraman , Opera lover , Young Callas - 1947 , Young Callas - 1940 Expand

