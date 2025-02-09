Denis Leary is a man who's well known for his unique sense of sarcasm; it's permeated everything from his immensely underrated FX series Rescue Me to his voice work as Diego the saber-toothed tiger in the Ice Age films. What some people might not know is that Leary had an infamous song simply titled "Asshole," where he delivers some uncouth lyrics about the things he does to ruin people's lives. In effect, he's singing about being an asshole! Last month, Leary surprised audiences when he performed an updated version of "Asshole" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he sang about leaving one-star reviews on Amazon and "scream-singing" the lyrics to Wicked alongside host Jimmy Fallon. What makes it a surprise? According to Leary, this was the first time he was allowed to play the song in 30 years.

Denis Leary Sang "Asshole" on 'MTV Unplugged'

After singing the updated version of "Asshole," Leary and Fallon sat down to discuss the song. "I don't know if people are aware, that was a historic moment. That's the first time we were allowed to play the "Asshole" song on network television! We've never been allowed to do that," he said. Leary isn't kidding, as the last time he played the song was on MTV Unplugged. Back in the '90s, MTV Unplugged was a showcase for musical artists of all kinds, from A Tribe Called Quest to Nirvana (the latter's appearance also marked Kurt Cobain's last live performance on television). Leary had already started to become a fixture on MTV, thanks to the game show Remote Control and his commercials where he went on high-speed rants, so it's no surprise that he had his own Unplugged special.

"Asshole" was one of the songs featured on Leary's Unplugged special, and due to the song's material, the special could only be aired after 11 pm. Combine that with MTV's shift in programming, and it would be a long time before anyone heard "Asshole" again. Leary was a bit off in his estimation though, as he actually did do another live performance of "Asshole" on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Leary, alongside host James Corden, dressed up as Bill and Hillary Clinton to deliver an updated version of the song targeted toward Donald Trump at the tail end of the 2016 presidential campaign. Naturally, the updated lyrics called the President an "asshole."

Other Comedians Claim Denis Leary Stole ‘Asshole’ From Their Material