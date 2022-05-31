As the Annual Tony Awards round the corner, the Broadway community is more ready than ever to celebrate and distinguish the most moving and well-written musicals of the 2021-2022 Broadway season. Since the pandemic, writers, actors, and directors have been at work to create new musical sensations for the return of Broadway this season—and they did not disappoint! For this season, there are 6 musicals nominated for ‘Best Musical.’ At the 2021 Tony Awards, the ‘Best Musical’ winner was the famous screen-to-stage jukebox adaption of Moulin Rouge.

This year’s nominees have a phenomenal and wide array of topics and themes, from exploring race through a queer lens, legendary pop icons and their careers, the historical background of a famous town where tap dance was born, and a few Queens who want to make their voices heard. This year’s nominees are not to be missed.

A Strange Loop

A Strange Loop is a Pulitzer-prize-winning musical by Michael R. Jackson that follows Usher, a black queer writer who is writing a show about a black, queer writer who is writing a show about a black, queer writer, and so on…It’s a strange sort of loop, isn’t it? As Usher explores his desires, his identity in a Eurocentric American culture, and tries to break free of his self-perception, he is haunted by the thoughts in his head (played by an all-star ensemble).

The musical is nominated for a whopping 11 Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Actor in a Musical, Best Featured Actor/Actress in a Musical, Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Best Sound Design of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Orchestrations, and of course, Best Musical. A Strange Loop opened on April 26, 2022, and is currently running on Broadway.

Girl from the North Country

Girl from the North Country reimagines the legendary songs of Bob Dylan in this story about a group of wanderers. The show is set in a guest house in Duluth, Minnesota. As the group of wanderers all cross paths with each other, they realize that they are at a turning point in their lives. The wanderers soon all realize that nothing is what it seems, and look for the future, hide from their pasts, and spend time with each other in the present.

The musical is nominated for 7 Tony Awards (including Best Musical) such as Best Book of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Sound Design in a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, and Best Orchestrations. Girl from the North Country opened on March 5, 2020 (and was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and runs until June 19, 2022.

MJ

MJ is the story of the King of Pop! Featuring all of Michael Jackson’s best hits, the show is centered around the making of the legendary Pop-Star’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour. The show is supposed to show the collaborative nature and creativity that helped skyrocket Jackson’s career from singer to American Legend.

Including Best Musical, MJ is nominated for 10 Tony Awards like Best Orchestrations, Best Choreography, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Sound Design of a Musical, Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Best Costume Design of a Musical, Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Best Actor in a Musical (leading actor Myles Frost is nominated for his stellar performance as the King of Pop), and Best Book of a Musical. MJ opened on February 1, 2022, and is currently running on Broadway.

Mr. Saturday Night

Mr. Saturday Night is based on the film of the same title, and stars the one and only Billy Crystal as he reprises his role as Buddy Young Jr.! As Buddy Young Jr., a washed-up comedian in his 40s, tries to regain his fame in the spotlight, he takes some hilarious twists and turns as he balances his career with being the family man he wants to be.

With music from the legendary Jason Robert Brown, Mr. Saturday Night is expected to have wonderful original music reminiscent of Brown’s iconic style. The show is nominated for 5 Tonys, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Actor in a Musical, and Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Mr. Saturday Night opened on Broadway on April 27, 2022, and is currently running.

Paradise Square

Paradise Square tells the true story of the infamous Manhattan neighborhood called Five Points, where both free Black Americans and Irish Immigrants lived, loved, and coexisted. When the Civil War breaks out and results in the first-ever Federal draft, riots begin as White Americans are called to enlist in the military while Black Americans are barred from doing so, and the pre-existing bonds are tested.

Paradise Square was nominated for 10 Tony Awards (along with Best Musical) including Best Choreography, Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Best Costume Design of a Musical, Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Best Featured Actor in a Musical (two actors from this show are nominated), Best Actress in a Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical. Paradise Square opened on Broadway on April 3, 2022 and is currently running.

Six

Six is the hit global sensation about the 6 wives of Henry VIII. After going viral on TikTok and YouTube, Six has a large following of fans and their Broadway run has been anxiously anticipated. The 6 wives take to the mic as they remix all of their feelings into pop/rock feminist power concert.

Six is nominated for 8 Tony Awards including Best Original Score, Best Costume Design of a Musical, Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Best Sound Design of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Choreography, Best Orchestrations, and Best Musical (of course!). Six opened on Broadway on October 3, 2021 and has been running ever since!

