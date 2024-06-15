Broadway's biggest event of the year is coming, and it is certain to be a night to remember. The prestigious Tony Awards, where the creatives working on and off-stage in Broadway productions are recognized for their fantastic achievements, are celebrating their 77th annual ceremonies in one of the tightest races in recent memory. While there are usually one or two plays that stand out from the rest, this past spring has been a particularly busy one, with audiences swarming to Manhattan to watch the critically acclaimed new musicals, plays, and revivals that have premiered.

In addition to an incredible slate of plays, this year also boasts numerous big names on the nominations list, including Rachel McAdams (Spotlight), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Daniel Radcliffe (the Harry Potter films), Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything), and Johnathan Groff (Frozen 2) among the nominees. These talented casts, combined with music by the likes of Alicia Keys, Sufjan Stevens, and members of The Who, make predictions about who will take home the coveted prizes an impossible call. For all the information on how you can watch this year's awards, check out the answers to the big questions below.

Where Can You Watch The 77th Annual 'Tony Awards'?

Image via CBS.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024, live on CBS.

Will The 77th Annual 'Tony Awards' Be Available on Streaming?

For those who wish to watch the Tony Awards on streaming, there are several options available. The award show sites Paramount+ as their main affiliate, where the ceremony will be simulcast alongside its broadcast on CBS. Subscriptions for Paramount+ start at $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year and go up to $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

In addition to streaming on Paramount+, viewers can watch the show for free on CBS.com, or on the CBS app.

Who is Hosting The 77th Annual 'Tony Awards'?

Image via Apple TV+

For the third year in a row, Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose will be hosting the award ceremony. DeBose was a part of the original cast of Lin Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, and she's since been a part of films like West Side Story, for which she won an Oscar, as well as Disney's Wish, and Ryan Murphy's The Prom. In addition to her film work, DeBose was a part of Apple TV+'s original musical series Schmigadoon!, as well as the fourth and final season of Westworld alongside Evan Rachel Wood.

Who is Performing at The 77th Annual 'Tony Awards'?

Image via CBS.

Fans of the Tony Awards will know that the evening is largely made up of performances by the nominated plays. This year's ceremony will feature performances from eight different shows, with cast members like Eddie Redmayne, Daniel Radcliffe, and Joshua Boone taking the stage.

'Cabaret'

Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin will take the stage to perform a song from the revival of Cabaret, which is nominated for Best Revival of a Musical. Premiering in 1966 and later becoming a film staring Liza Minnelli, Cabaret tells the story of The Kit Kat Club during the Jazz age, focusing on one of its performers, Sally (Rankin), and the Emcee (Redmayne) that oversees it all.

'Water for Elephants'

Performing a number from Water for Elephants is Grant Gustin, who will be joined on stage by the show's astonishing ensemble of acrobats. The play is based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Sara Gruen, and details the memories of a man named Jacob, who reminisces about his time as a veterinarian at the Benzini Brothers Circus. Given the praise the show has received for being a larger-than-life spectacle, the performance by Gustin and the acrobats is sure to be fantastic.

'Merrily We Roll Along'

Image via CBS Films

Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, and Lindsay Mendez will be performing a number from the revival of Merrily We Roll Along. The play, which is up for Best Revival of a Musical, has been praised for the chemistry between Groff, Radcliffe, and Mendez. Merrily We Roll Along tells the story of the three characters' friendship, with a timeline that moves in reverse as audiences piece together what led to the downfall of the once tight-knit group.

'The Outsiders'

The cast of The Outsiders, which is nominated for Best Musical, will be performing a song from the show, which is based on the 1967 novel of the same name by S. E. Hinton. The musical takes places in 1960s Oklahoma and details the conflict between two rival gangs who are divided by socioeconomic status. In addition to the play being nominated for Best Musical, The Outsiders has a nomination for Best Choreography, hinting at a show-stopping Tony Award performance.

'Suffs'

After an extended, sold-out run off-Broadway, Suffs recently made its Broadway debut, and quickly earned a Tony nomination for Best Musical. The talented cast will be performing a number from the show, whose books, music, and lyrics were all written by Shaina Taub. Suffs focuses on the events leading up to ratification of the nineteenth amendment of the United States Constitution, and has been praised for its smart writing and ability to teach history through emotional connection with the audience.

'The Who's Tommy'

Rock musical The Who's Tommy will perform a song from the play that is based around legendary band The Who's 1969 rock opera Tommy. Nominated for Best Revival of a Musical, fans of The Who will be delighted by this Rock n' Roll performance.

'Illinoise'

Based on the 2005 Sufjan Stevens album Illinois, Best Musical nominee Illinoise will have its time on the Tony stage as the cast performs a number from the show. With an eleven-member band and storytelling through impressionistic choreography, the performance by the cast of Illinoise will be a memorable one.

'Hell's Kitchen'

With music and lyrics by sixteen-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys, Hell's Kitchen tells the story of a young woman who is slowly, but surely, finding her voice. With thirteen Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, and Best Choreography, no matter what number the cast of Hell's Kitchen performs, audiences are in for a treat.

Who is Nominated for The 77th Annual 'Tony Awards'?

Image via CBS.

With so many fabulous plays on this year's ballot, the 2024 awards will truly be one to watch. The wide range of show topics, from women in history to circus trains to best buds writing a musical together, has some incredible talent on this year's ballot list. For some of the nominees, check out the categories below.

Best Musical

Title Music By Lyrics By Book By 'Hell's Kitchen' Alicia Keys Alicia Keys Kriftoffer Diaz 'Illinoise' Sufjan Stevens Sufjan Stevens Justin Peck, Jackie Sibblies Drury 'The Outsiders' Jonathan Clay, Zach Chance, Justin Levine Jonathan Clay, Zach Chance, Justin Levine Adam Rapp, Justin Levine 'The Suffs' Shaina Taub Shaina Taub Shaina Taub 'Water For Elephants' PigPen Theatre Co. PigPen Theatre Co. Rick Elice

Best Revival of a Musical

Title Music By Lyrics By Book By 'Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club' John Kander, Fred Ebb John Kander, Fred Ebb Joe Masteroff 'Gutenberg! The Musical' Scott Brown, Anthony King Scott Brown, Anthony King Scott Brown, Anthony King 'Merrily We Roll Along' Stephen Sondheim Stephen Sondheim George Furth 'The Who's Tommy' Pete Townsend Pete Townsend Pete Townsend, Des McAnuff

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Actor Play Eddie Redmayne 'Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club' Brian d'Arcy James 'Days of Wine and Roses' Dorian Harewood 'The Notebook' Jonathan Groff 'Merrily We Roll Along' Brody Grant 'The Outsiders'

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Image via Netflix.

Actress Play Eden Espinosa 'Lempicka' Maleah Joi Moon 'Hell's Kitchen' Kelli O'Hara 'Days of Wine and Roses' Maryann Plunkett 'The Notebook' Gayle Rankin 'Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club'

Best Play

Title Author 'Jaja's African Hair Braiding' Jocelyn Bioh 'Mary Jane' Amy Herzog 'Mother Play' Paula Vogel 'Prayer for the French Republic' Joshua Harmon 'Stereophonic' David Adjmi

Best Revival of a Play

Image via PBS

Title Author 'An Enemy of the People' Amy Herzog 'Appropriate' Brandon Jacob-Jenkins 'Purlie Victorious' Ossie Davis

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written For The Theater