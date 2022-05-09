But also, a lot of love for 'Paradise Square' and 'MJ'.

This morning, Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren and Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry presented the official nominees for the 75th Annual Tony Awards. The ceremony honors and celebrates theater productions that were presented in the 2021-2022 season. This year, the event will take place on June 12 and the ceremony will be presented by Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose.

This year’s standout is A Strange Loop, which leads the nominations with nods in 11 different categories. The musical, which was written and composed Michael R. Jackson, is a play within a play which centers around a Black gay man struggling to write a musical about a Black gay man trying to write a musical. Yes, you read that Inception-like line right. A Strange Loop’s nominations include Best New Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Direction of a Musical for Stephen Brackett.

The 11-time nominated musical is also breaking a glass ceiling when it comes to the T in the LGBTQIA+ community: newcomer L. Morgan Lee was nominated in the Best Featured Actress in a Musical category, which makes her the first openly trans person to be nominated for a performing Tony ever. In the story, Lee plays "Thought 1", which is the physical representation of the main actor’s insecurities and anxieties. The "thoughts" are played by several actors throughout the musical.

On the heels of A Strange Loop but also with a fair share of nominations are Paradise Square and MJ, which are featured in nine categories each. While the former is a musical that centers around the conflict between Irish and Black Americans in New York during the Civil War, the latter chronicles the life and career of pop superstar Michael Jackson, and features a lot of the artist’s most famous songs.

The theater professional committee also gave nods to some of Hollywood and Broadway’s biggest stars, including Hugh Jackman for The Music Man, Ruth Negga for Macbeth, Alfie Allen for Hangmen, Uzo Aduba for Clyde’s, Billy Crystal for Mr. Saturday Night, and many others.

The Tony Awards will air live coast-to-coast Sunday, June 12 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. You can check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Play

"Clyde's," Lynn Nottage

"Hangmen," Martin McDonagh

"The Lehman Trilogy," Stefano Massini and Ben Power

"The Minutes," Tracy Letts

"Skeleton Crew," Dominique Morrisseau

Best Musical

"Girl From the North Country"

"MJ"

"Mr. Saturday Night"

"Paradise Square"

"SIX: The Musical"

"A Strange Loop"

Best Revival of a Play

"American Buffalo"

"for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"

"How I Learned to Drive"

"Take Me Out"

"Trouble in Mind"

Best Revival of a Musical

"Caroline, or Change"

"Company"

"The Music Man"

Best Book of a Musical

"Girl From The North Country," Conor McPherson

"MJ," Lynn Nottage

"Mr. Saturday Night," Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

"Paradise Square," Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan

"A Strange Loop," Michael R. Jackson

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

"Flying Over Sunset"

Music: Tom Kitt / Lyrics: Michael Korie

"Mr. Saturday Night"

Music: Jason Robert Brown / Lyrics: Amanda Green

"Paradise Square"

Music: Jason Howland / Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare

"SIX: The Musical"

Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

"A Strange Loop"

Music and Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Adam Godley, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Adrian Lester, "The Lehman Trilogy"

David Morse, "How I Learned to Drive"

Sam Rockwell, "American Buffalo"

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, "Lackawanna Blues"

David Threlfall, "Hangmen"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

LaChanze, "Trouble in Mind"

Ruth Negga, "Macbeth"

Deirdre O'Connell, "Dana H."

Mary-Louise Parker, "How I Learned to Drive"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, "Mr. Saturday Night"

Myles Frost, "MJ"

Hugh Jackman, "The Music Man"

Rob McClure, "Mrs. Doubtfire"

Jaquel Spivey, "A Strange Loop"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, "Caroline, or Change"

Carmen Cusack, "Flying Over Sunset"

Sutton Foster, "The Music Man"

Joaquina Kalukango, "Paradise Square"

Mare Winningham, "Girl From The North Country"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, "Hangmen"

Chuck Cooper, "Trouble in Mind"

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, "Take Me Out"

Ron Cephas Jones, "Clyde's"

Michael Oberholtzer, "Take Me Out"

Jesse Williams, "Take Me Out"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, "Clyde's"

Rachel Dratch, "POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive"

Kenita R. Miller, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"

Phylicia Rashad, "Skeleton Crew"

Julie White, "POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive"

Kara Young, "Clyde's"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, "Company"

Sidney DuPont, "Paradise Square"

Jared Grimes, "Funny Girl"

John-Andrew Morrison, "A Strange Loop"

A.J. Shively, "Paradise Square"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, "Girl From The North Country"

Shoshana Bean, "Mr. Saturday Night"

Jayne Houdyshell, "The Music Man"

L Morgan Lee, "A Strange Loop"

Patti LuPone, "Company"

Jennifer Simard, "Company"

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, "POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive"

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, "Skeleton Crew"

Es Devlin, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Anna Fleischle, "Hangmen"

Scott Pask, "American Buffalo"

Adam Rigg, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, "Flying Over Sunset"

Bunny Christie, "Company"

Arnulfo Maldonado, "A Strange Loop"

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, "MJ"

Allen Moyer, "Paradise Square"

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Sarafina Bush, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"

Emilio Sosa, "Trouble in Mind"

Jane Greenwood, "Neil Simon's Plaza Suite"

Jennifer Moeller, "Clyde's"

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Fly Davis, "Caroline, or Change"

Toni-Leslie James, "Paradise Square"

William Ivey Long, "Diana, The Musical"

Santo Loquasto, "The Music Man"

Gabriella Slade, "SIX: The Musical"

Paul Tazewell, "MJ"

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Joshua Carr, "Hangmen"

Jiyoun Chang, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"

Jon Clark, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Jane Cox, "Macbeth"

Yi Zhao, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Neil Austin, "Company"

Tim Deiling, "SIX: The Musical"

Donald Holder, "Paradise Square"

Natasha Katz, "MJ"

Bradley King, "Flying Over Sunset"

Jen Schriever, "A Strange Loop"

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"

Mikhail Fiksel, "Dana H."

Palmer Hefferan, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Mikaal Sulaiman, "Macbeth"

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Simon Baker, "Girl From The North Country"

Paul Gatehouse, "SIX: The Musical"

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, "Company"

Drew Levy, "A Strange Loop"

Gareth Owen, "MJ"

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Camille A. Brown, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"

Sam Mendes, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Neil Pepe, "American Buffalo"

Les Waters, "Dana H."

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, "A Strange Loop"

Marianne Elliott, "Company"

Conor McPherson, "Girl From The North Country"

Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, "SIX: The Musical"

Christopher Wheeldon, "MJ"

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf"

Warren Carlyle, "The Music Man"

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, "SIX: The Musical"

Bill T. Jones, "Paradise Square"

Christopher Wheeldon, "MJ"

Best Orchestrations

David Cullen, "Company"

Tom Curran, "SIX: The Musical"

Simon Hale, "Girl From The North Country"

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, "MJ"

Charlie Rosen, "A Strange Loop"

