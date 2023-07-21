Summary Tony Bennett, a legendary singer, has passed away at the age of 96, leaving behind a legacy of recording standards and earning the love and respect of fellow musicians like Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse.

Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96. The unfortunate news was confirmed by his publicist Sylvia Weiner. Bennett dedicated his life's work to recording standards, and his career spanned several decades, in which he earned the love and respect of many musicians including Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse. Bennett was not shy about collaborating with other artists, either, having collaborated with Frank Sinatra. However, one of his later, and most long-standing collaborations was with Lady Gaga, with whom he shared a special connection, with the pair beginning their collaborations in 2014, two years before Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Bennett released more than 70 albums in his lifetime. He won 19 Grammys many of which he secured later in his career. Bennett was most known, not for singing original material, but for singing standards, songs written by artists such as Cole Porter and Irving Berlin, which he sang with his warm and charming voice. Every song he sang came to life when he performed it, with added depth and meaning. His work was widely loved by his fellow artists, including some of the most legendary musicians of the 20th century.

A Legendary Performer

Of Bennett, Frank Sinatra said, “[f]or my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business. He excites me when I watch him. He moves me. He’s the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more.” Quite the praise from perhaps one of the most iconic singers of the 20th century. But Sinatra was not alone in his praise of Bennett, he served as one of the core inspirations for contemporary artists such as Lady Gaga. He was also an idol of the late Amy Winehouse. Winehouse was featured on one of his albums, and their collaboration was featured in the documentary Amy, which showed Bennett helping Winehouse through her nerves while performing a song.

Of his own work, Bennett said in a 2006 interview with The Associated Press, “I enjoy entertaining the audience, making them forget their problems.” And that he certainly did. His frequent collaborator, Lady Gaga told Parade Magazine that she "...didn't even want to record music anymore..." before her 2014 collaboration with Bennett. Her work with the musician helped to reset her as an artist and musician. And their work together would span until the end of his career.

Bennett's final album, "Love For Sale", a collaboration between Gaga and Bennett, was released in 2021.