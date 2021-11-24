He also talks about what surprised him about working on a Marvel series that he didn’t expect going in.

With the six-part Hawkeye series now streaming on Disney+, I recently got to speak with Tony Dalton about playing Jack Duquesne/Swordsman in the MCU series. As most of you know, Hawkeye takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) go down a dark path of vengeance in Asia following the dusting of his family during the Blip. Of course, that wasn't the end of it, as Barton also saw his friend Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) sacrifice herself in order to obtain the Soul Stone on the planet Vormir. The series incorporates both of these elements and introduces fan favorite Kate Bishop (Steinfeld) and also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, Alaqua Cox, along with a golden retriever named Jolt performing as fan-favorite character Lucky the Pizza Dog. Florence Pugh is also set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova from Black Widow. Hawkeye was created by Jonathan Igla (Mad Men). The series is produced by Trinh Tran, Rhys Thomas, Kevin Feige, and Jonathan Igla, with episodes directed by Thomas and Bert & Bertie.

During the interview, Dalton revealed what Marvel told him about his character before signing on, what surprised him about working on his first Marvel project, how he got ready to play Swordsman, what he’s excited for people to see in the series, and more. In addition, since Dalton also plays Lalo Salamanca on Better Call Saul, I asked him what he can tease about the final season’s scripts. While he was of course guarded about revealing too much, he did say:

“You have no idea what’s going to happen. It’s out of control what these guys wrote. Out of control.”

I can’t wait.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: ‘Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld on Why They Loved Filming the Dialogue Scenes Between Clint Barton and Kate Bishop

Watch what Tony Dalton had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Tony Dalton

How much did Marvel tell him about the role before signing on?

How much research did he do once he found out he would be playing Swordsman?

How he watched a lot of Errol Flynn.

What surprised him about working on a Marvel series that he didn’t expect going in?

What can he tease about the final season of Better Call Saul?

What is it like when people see him in real life?

What is he most excited for people see in the Hawkeye series?

Image via Disney+

‘Better Call Saul’s Final Season Will Air in Two Parts But, hey, it's all good, man!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email