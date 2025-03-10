After spending a decade in a galaxy far, far away, Tony Gilroy is ready to move on. The Andor showrunner and Rogue One architect has confirmed that once Andor Season 2 wraps, he has no plans to return to Star Wars in any capacity—whether as a writer or director. Gilroy’s comments follow a recent interview with Kathleen Kennedy, where the Lucasfilm president praised his work but cast doubt on whether he might return. Speaking to Collider’s Maggie Lovitt to preview the final season, Gilroy made it clear: his time with Star Wars appears to be over.

Gilroy, who was a major force behind the reshoots on Rogue One before crafting one of the most acclaimed Star Wars projects in Andor, reflected on just how much of his career has been dedicated to the franchise. When asked about Kennedy's comments, he revealed, "It's not really part of my plan."

“I've been peripherally involved for 10 years and intensely involved for six years, so that's a pretty big chunk of my life. There are other things to do. I think when it's done, I will have left a pretty big piece of Star Wars real estate behind. I’m not feeling guilty about not chipping in. ”

After pouring years of effort into shaping Cassian Andor’s story, he’s ready to tell new ones.

What's Next for Tony Gilroy After 'Andor'?

Last month, Kennedy spoke with Deadline and acknowledged how much time Gilroy has devoted to Star Wars, saying, “I don’t think he ever believed he’d be a decade inside Star Wars. He’s writing some things on his own, and I think he’d like to get back into the director’s chair. So we’ll see what he does.” Kennedy added that Gilroy had done "transformative, exceptional work" and that the "creative experience on Andor has been fantastic," before she stated she felt he would be done after that.

As for Gilroy, he has his sights set closer to Earth. Season 2 of Andor will premiere in April, but his next project will take him far away from blasters, the Empire, and Rebel spies: “There’s a movie I’m trying to make. I want to direct. I’d like to direct before I forget how. So, I have a movie I’m trying to get off. We'll see if I get the money for it.” And while Gilroy is best known for his political thrillers like Michael Clayton, he revealed that this new project will take him into completely new territory.

“It’s a movie about movie music.”

While his departure is a loss for Star Wars, Gilroy’s impact on the franchise is undeniable. Rogue One remains one of the most beloved films of the Disney era, and Andor has been universally acclaimed, so we'll miss him, but we're thankful for his service. Check out Lovitt's full interview with Gilroy and stay tuned for more coverage on the series. Andor Season 2 premieres on April 22. Prepare for Season 2 by watching the new recap of Andor Season 1 below: