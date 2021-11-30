With The Hot Zone: Anthrax now airing on National Geographic, and also streaming on Hulu, I recently got to speak with Tony Goldwyn about playing the brilliant microbiologist Dr. Bruce Ivins in the scientific thriller. Based on true events, the limited series takes place a few weeks after the 9/11 attacks, when someone mailed letters containing anthrax to unsuspecting victims in Florida, Washington, D.C., and New York. The series follows a team of FBI agents and scientists as they try and figure out who was responsible for the attack.

If you don’t remember the time after 9/11, or you weren’t born yet, the series does a good job capturing how nervous everyone was in the weeks after the attack, wondering what might happen next, and if something much worse than 9/11 was on the horizon. So, when the anthrax letters started killing people, it caused widespread fear throughout the country and every section of our government was on high alert to prevent another terrorist attack. The Hot Zone: Anthrax stars Daniel Dae Kim as an FBI agent with a specialty in microbiology, Harry Hamlin as NBC news anchor Tom Brokaw, Dawn Olivieri, Ian Colletti, Dylan Baker, Morgan Kelly, Denyce Lawton, Carlos Gonzalez-Vio, Vanessa Matsui, and Enrico Colantoni as Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson served as executive producers and showrunners.

During the interview, Tony Goldwyn talks about why he wanted to be part of the project, how the series never slows down, if his work directing has impacted the way he works as an actor, working with Daniel Dae Kim, how long after Ghost came out before people stopped giving him dirty looks, and more. In addition, he talked about making the action-thriller The Plane with Gerard Butler. The Plane is based on the book by Charles Cumming, who co-wrote the script with JP Davis, and follows Ray Torrance (Butler), a commercial pilot who heroically lands his storm-damaged aircraft in the middle of a war zone, only to find himself caught between the agendas of multiple militia who are planning to take the plane and its passengers hostage.

Watch what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Tony Goldwyn

If someone has never seen anything he’s done what is the first thing he wants them watching and why?

Has he developing other features to direct?

How long did it take after Ghost came out for people to stop giving him dirty looks for what he did in the film?

How long did it take for his kids to forgive him after he showed them Ghost?

What was it about the material that excited him to be part of the project?

How the series never slows down.

If he has a big scene on a Monday, how does he like to prepare for the performance?

How has his work behind the camera directing impacting the way he works in front of the camera?

What was it like working with Daniel Dae Kim?

What was it like making The Plane with Gerard Butler?

