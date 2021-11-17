He also talks about how Richard Williams really decided to have two more kids with the purpose of them becoming tennis stars.

With director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard opening in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this Friday, I recently got to speak with Tony Goldwyn about playing Coach Paul Cohen in the fantastic sports biopic. As you’ve seen in the trailers, King Richard stars Will Smith, as the titular “King” Richard Williams, the father and coach of two of the biggest names in the tennis world, Serena and Venus Williams, played by Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, respectively. Featuring an incredible performance by Will Smith and a story that you will think is made up but is absolutely true, King Richard is a great reminder that anything is possible, as long as you are willing to put in the work. The film also stars Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene 'Brandy' Williams, Jon Bernthal as Coach Rick Macci, and Dylan McDermott.

During the interview, Goldwyn talks about some of the things he heard about the story that he figured were made up but were actually true, how the family really had two more kids with the purpose of making them tennis stars, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, and if he’s sent Liev Schreiber a thank you card for not being able to do the role.

Watch what Tony Goldwyn had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the synopsis.

Here is the official synopsis for King Richard:

Based on the true story that will inspire the world, Warner Bros. Pictures’ King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

