Tony Goldwyn has joined the Law & Order universe, portraying Manhattan District Attorney Nicholas Baxter, debuting in the police procedural’s 23rd season. This is clearly a far cry from Goldwyn’s days in power when he starred as President Fitzgerald Grant III in the award-winning political drama Scandal, which aired from 2012 to 2018. In light of that, the prominent actor had a few things to say to US Weekly about the new gig, confessing that it's not all that bad after all.

While promoting Law & Order’s latest installment, Season 24, Goldwyn compared his role in Scandal to the legal drama series, saying:

“I always loved being surprised by where my career takes me. I guess you could call it a demotion of sorts in terms of the job from President to DA. But it’s a really interesting character, and the DA — it’s a fascinating job.”

Goldwyn’s Law & Order character was introduced in seven episodes last season, replacing the iconic Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) following his retirement. Speaking further about the gig, the Scandal alum said, “Criminal justice has always been an area of real interest and passion for me. So, it’s fun to get to explore all the cases every week.” He also admitted that while the role has been a blast, stepping into Waterston’s “big” shoes is quite a different experience. In his words:

“Law & Order, really, it’s a New York institution and a television institution. Stepping into Sam Waterston’s shoes, it just had a whole different vibe to it. I loved it. It’s been great. Just was a different experience. This is creating a character to step into some pretty big shoes, both for me as an actor but also for Nick Baxter after Jack McCoy retired.”

Tony Goldwyn Returns to Office in 'Law & Order' Season 24

Close

Law & Order Season 23, which ended in May, kept fans in suspense about whether Goldwyn would return as DA Nick Baxter in the next season. Fortunately, the DA won his reelection, meaning viewers will see the actor throughout Season 24. Elaborating on the new season, Goldwyn spoke of his co-star Odelya Halevi’s character Samantha Maroun, who was the main focus in the Season 24 premiere, saying:

“A fellow prosecutor from Brooklyn is murdered, and this is a crime that hits Maroun extremely hard because it sort of mirrors a trauma that she had in her personal life, with her sister having been murdered. We have some tension because I have to really lean on her to keep her head in the job.”

Law & Order Season 24 airs on NBC on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Law & Order New York's finest police detectives and prosecutors fight to make the city a safer place. With integrity as the guiding force from investigation to verdict, the teams weigh every perspective in their commitment to finding justice. Release Date September 13, 1990 Cast Jeremy Sisto , Linus Roache , Anthony Anderson , Alana de la Garza , S. Epatha Merkerson , Sam Waterston Seasons 23 Main Genre Action

Watch on Peacock