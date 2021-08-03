Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk will be the focus of an upcoming documentary, as revealed by Variety. The currently untitled film will be directed by Sam Jones, the host and director of Off Camera with Sam Jones, who previously directed the Wilco documentary I Am Trying to Break Your Heart and Lost Songs: The Basement Tapes Continued.

In talking to Variety, Hawk said, “We have already shot everything for it, it’s just in the editing process.” Hawk continued that “I definitely wanted to give them as much footage and interview as possible.” Hawk was previously interviewed by Jones on the first season of Off Camera with Sam Jones.

While Hawk retired from professional competition in 2003, the world’s most famous skateboarder is still as busy as ever. Hawk is coming off duties as a correspondent for the Tokyo Olympics, as this was the first year that skateboarding was a part of the ceremonies. Hawk will also appear in the upcoming Jackass Forever, and appeared on The Masked Singer in 2020, where he was eliminated after only one week. Hawk also recently returned to the world of video games, as Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, a remastered version of the first two games in the popular Tony Hawk Pro Skater game franchise, was released late last year.

Between being the first skateboarder documented to land a “900,” his overwhelming importance in pop culture, and incredible popularity over decades as the most famous skateboarder ever, Hawk makes perfect sense to be the central focus of a documentary. While skateboarding is just now being recognized by the Olympics, Hawk is one of the most accomplished and impressive athletes in the world today.

While there is no release date yet for the Tony Hawk documentary, it is reported that the plan is to have the film ready for fall film festivals, with a wider release coming in 2022.

