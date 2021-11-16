HBO has acquired the rights to Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, a documentary about the eponymous skateboard legend Tony Hawk. Directing the feature documentary is Sam Jones, with Mark and Jay Duplass' production studio behind the project.

The documentary will feature an all-access look into Hawk’s life, career, and how his name became synonymous with the sport. Included in the film will be never-before-seen footage and interviews with Hawk. Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off will also feature interviews with prominent figures in skateboarding including Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Neil Blender, Andy MacDonald, Duane Peters, Sean Mortimer, and Christian Hosoi.

Hawk, often called a pioneer of modern vertical skateboarding, began competing in 1983 and quickly rose in popularity following numerous consecutive victories. In 1999, he rose to mainstream popularity after being the first skateboarder to land a trick called a ‘900’ which involves completing two-and-a-half revolutions while in mid-air. Hawk went on to license several video games featuring his skateboard tricks. He retired from professional competitions in 2003 but still remains one of the most influential people in the sport.

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off is executive produced by the Duplass brothers, along with Mel Eslyn. Duplass Brothers Productions has collaborated with HBO before, currently being under a first-look deal, and has yielded several hit series such as Room 104, Togetherness, and the HBO animated series Animals.

Jones most recently directed an episode of Ted Lasso and is the creator and host of the documentary series Off Camera with Sam Jones which ran from 2013 to 2020 on DirecTV’s Audience Network. Jones expressed his excitement regarding the Tony Hawk project, stating,

“I’ve been enamored and fascinated with Tony Hawk ever since 1983 when I saw him at the skatepark. To get to know him as a human being has been the great journey of this film, and to share my love of skating in this way is the culmination of my creative endeavors.”

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off currently has no specific release date, but the documentary is set to debut on HBO before being made available to stream on HBO Max sometime in 2022.

