Director Sam Jones’ HBO original documentary film, Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off, has dropped a new trailer. The movie will debut on HBO and HBO Max on April 5th.

Tony Hawk is considered a pioneer of the modern vertical skateboarding sport. At the age of 31, the skateboarder made a name for himself in the industry after completing one of the most technically demanding tricks in skateboarding, the 900, in 1999. This feat led to mass recognition and is credited with bringing skateboarding into the mainstream.

Since his rise in fame, Hawk has gone on to release a video game series with Activision as well as pursue philanthropic work. In 2002, he founded the Tony Hawk Foundation, now referred to as The Skatepark Project, which helps to build skateparks in underprivileged areas around the country as a response to the lack of safe and legal skateparks in the States. In 2015, Hawk’s foundation venture received the Robert Wood Johnson Sports award. It’s also worth noting that he joined with many other athletes to form the Athletes For Hope charity to inspire others to volunteer and support their local communities.

The documentary will cover the 53-year-old skateboarder's life through interviews and shed light on his start in the industry as well as his work throughout his career. It promises to give an intimate look into Hawk’s relationship with the sport that made him the legend he is today. It also catches up with his current work and continuous important contributions to the skateboarding industry.

The documentary will feature interviews with Hawk, filmmaker and skateboard pioneer Stacy Peralta, and professional skateboarders Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Neil Blender, Andy MacDonald, Duane Peters, Sean Mortimer, Christian Hosoi, and more, as they discuss the sport of skateboarding and dealing with the challenges and risks of continuing the sport as they age.

As for other aesthetics expected of the documentary, the visuals will be complemented with tracks mimicking the 1970’s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, featuring classic and iconic artists such as The Clash, The Sex Pistols, Echo and The Bunnymen, Joy Division, Pavement, Oingo Boingo, The Replacements, XTC, and New Order.

Jones is set to direct the documentary with Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, and Mel Eslyn serving as executive producers. The main producers of the film will be HBO Documentary Films with Duplass Brothers Productions and Beware Doll.

Hawk will forever be an icon of the skateboarding community, and through this documentary, his life and legacy will be celebrated and undoubtedly inspire others. Look for Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off on HBO and HBO Max this coming April.

