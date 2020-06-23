‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2’ Adds New Skaters to 360 Varial Kickflip the Remastered Lineup

“Lights out! Guerilla radio! Turn that *smack sound effect* up!”

If you are anything like me, those censored Rage Against the Machine lyrics instill a Pavlovian response in you: You are about to play a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game (in this case, specifically, the second one). Since the franchise’s initial release in 1999, the skateboarding video game saga has been supremely influential on gaming and pop culture as a whole, reminding people just how dope Tony Hawk is, introducing tons of skateboarders to the mainstream, and giving tons of people a new slate of music to bump to. I’m beyond excited for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, the HD remaster of the first two games coming later this year — and I’m beyond excited that Activision has announced new skaters coming to these games.

The original games, beyond Hawk of course, had skateboarding luminaries like Bob Burnquist, Rodney Mullen, Kareem Campbell, and, uh Spider-Man. For these new remasters, a glut of contemporary skating stars have been added. I am stoked as heck (that’s a skating term, right?) to play as the following:

Nyjah Huston

Leo Baker

Leticia Bufoni

Aori Nishimura

Lizzie Armanto

Shane O’Neill

Riley Hawk

Tyshawn Jones

I’m also stoked as heck that these new skaters speak to a level of inclusion the previous games in the franchise didn’t have. And as Michelle Bresaw, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Activision, said, these skaters grew up playing THPS their whole lives.

Modern-day skateboarding originated from a generation of skaters who grew up playing the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games. The world-class pro skaters we’re adding to this remaster took the tricks and combos from the videogame and made them possible in real life. We’re proud that the remaster will represent the skate culture landscape today with a diverse roster of skaters that will appeal to any gamer.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4, 2020 — but if you pre-order digitally now, you can get the warehouse (another Pavlovian response!) demo August 14.

Check out video of these new skaters in the game below. For more from the world of video games, here’s the trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4.