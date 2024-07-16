Mostly known for his incredible work in international cinema, Tony Leung Chiu-wai is one of the most versatile and gifted stars working today. After working with many influential directors in Asian cinema specifically (Wong Kar-Wai, for one), Leung rose to prominence and earned global acclaim. This was, of course, not before he dropped out of school and became famous by starring in popular television shows in the 1980s.

Able to convey deep emotion like no other and elevate any film he stars in, the talented Hong Kong actor has established a wonderful career spanning different genres (he even starred in a Marvel film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) for himself over the years. Considering how influential his career is, we raise a toast to his legacy so far by looking back at the best Tony Leung works, ranking them by greatness, and taking the actor's efforts into consideration.

11 'Lust, Caution' (2007)

Director: Ang Lee

Image via Focus Features

Among Ang Lee's best is the period drama romance Lust, Caution, an underrated piece of Asian cinema set during World War II. The story focuses on a woman (Tang Wei) who is swept up in a dangerous game of emotions involving a powerful political figure, Mr. Yee, played by none other than Leung.

On top of featuring amazing chemistry with his co-star which certainly helps keep audiences intrigued, Leung successfully showcases his talents for conveying emotional depth by stepping into the shoes of Mr. Yee in this essential Ang Lee picture. Featuring beautiful imagery, Lust, Caution is an intense, explicit, and absorbing erotic drama that examines betrayal and the gray area between love and manipulation. It is based on a novella by Eileen Chang.

Lust, Caution Release Date September 28, 2007 Cast Tony Leung Chiu Wai , Wei Tang , Joan Chen , Leehom Wang , Chung Hua Tou , Chih-ying Chu Runtime 158

Watch on Apple TV

10 'Infernal Affairs' (2002)

Directors: Andrew Lau, Alan Mak

Image via Miramax

Audiences who enjoy cat-and-mouse games in film are probably going to want to give Andrew Lau and Alan Mak's Infernal Affairs a try. This compelling crime thriller follows the complicated dynamics between an undercover police officer (Leung) in a triad and a triad member (Andy Lau).

The well-crafted suspense, which explores themes of betrayal and identity while also meditating about good and evil, is a strong aspect of this Lau and Mak critically acclaimed picture, as it manages to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. However, the amazing performances are also worth noting. In Infernal Affairs, the characters are layered and complex, with its writing and acting efforts to blame for elevating the story to higher levels and contributing to the movie's captivating nature.

Infernal Affairs (2002) Release Date December 12, 2002 Cast Andy Lau , Tony Leung Chiu-wai , Anthony Chau-Sang Wong , Eric Tsang , Kelly Chen , Sammi Cheng , Edison Chen , Shawn Yue Runtime 101 Minutes

Watch on Max

9 'Hero' (2002)

Director: Zhang Yimou

Image via Miramax

It would be impossible not to mention Zhang Yimou's Hero when it comes to Lang's filmography, as it was a crucial movie in his career, even if arguably not the very best. Set in ancient China, the story focuses on an unnamed defense officer who the King of Qin summoned regarding his success in terminating three warriors.

Leung does a notable job as Broken Sword, one of the assassins whom the protagonist, Nameless, attempts to execute. A highly influential picture in the martial arts, particularly the wuxia genre, Hero is a visual feast that immerses viewers in its stunning colors, rightfully becoming one of the highest-grossing international movies by the time it was released. Furthermore, the impeccable fight choreographies are also worth a nod.

Hero (2002) Release Date August 27, 2002 Cast Jet Li , Tony Leung , Maggie Cheung , Zhang Ziyi , Donnie Yen , Chen Daoming Runtime 99 minutes

Rent on Apple TV

8 'Hard Boiled' (1992)

Director: John Woo

Image via The Weinstein Company

Directed by John Woo from a Gordon Chan screenplay, Hard Boiled is an engrossing action thriller centering around a resourceful police inspector (Chow Yun-fat) who finds himself entangled in the world of undercover policing when he starts investigating a brutal Triad leader.

Known for its intense and creative action sequences and genuinely absorbing narrative, this John Woo picture is a must-see in the action genre, with its stylish scenes capturing the attention of global audiences and enduring highly influential in the category. In addition to its top-notch direction and intriguing cinematography that keeps viewers immersed, Hard Boiled also benefits from strong performances, with Leung stealing the spotlight several times by stepping into the shoes of an undercover cop.

Hard Boiled Release Date April 16, 1992 Cast Chow Yun-Fat , Tony Leung Chiu-wai , Teresa Mo , Philip Chan Runtime 128 Minutes

Rent on Amazon

7

6 '2046' (2004)

Director: Wong Kar-Wai

Image via 20th Century Studios

Among Wong Kar-Wai's best, even if slightly underrated and not as popular as, say, In the Mood For Love, is the romantic science fiction drama 2046. The compelling story focuses on a sci-fi author, portrayed by Leung, who sees multiple women enter his life over the years, following the death of his one true love.

Considering that it is directed by Kar-Wai, 2046 is naturally a visually rich film featuring a non-linear narrative and immersive soundtrack. Naturally, the performances, particularly Leung's flawless efforts, help elevate it to higher grounds. What's more, 2046 serves as a sci-fi sequel to In the Mood for Love and continues the story of his character in the film. With that said, viewers who are fascinated by the slow-burn romance film may want to give this a try.

2046 Release Date September 29, 2004 Cast Tony Leung Chiu Wai , Li Gong , Faye Wong , Takuya Kimura , Ziyi Zhang , Carina Lau Runtime 129 minutes

Watch on Tubi

5 'Bullet in the Head' (1990)

Director: John Woo

Image via Golden Princess Film Production Co. Ltd.

Combining the crime, action, and drama genres, Bullet in the Head is a John Woo picture set in 1967 that follows Ben (Leung), Paul (Waise Lee), and Frank (Jacky Cheung), three close friends, escaping from Hong Kong to Saigon to start a criminal life. In the meantime, they undergo harrowing experiences that shatter their lives and put their friendship to the test.

If three-dimensional characters are an asset viewers appreciate in film, they may want to give Bullet in the Head a shot. Woo's movie provides a compelling blend of war, action, and drama that meditates on friendship and betrayal. Like many other movies on this list, Woo's film is visually pleasing and stylish, with Leung succeeding in delivering a poignant, emotionally charged performance.

Bullet in the Head (1990) Release Date August 17, 1990 Cast Tony Leung Chiu-wai , Jacky Cheung Hok-Yau , Waise Lee Chi-Hung , Simon Yam , Fennie Yuen Kit-Ying , Yolinda Yan Choh-sin , Lam Chung , Pau Hei-Ching Runtime 131 Minutes

Buy on Amazon

4 'A City of Sadness' (1989)

Director: Hou Hsiao-Hsien

Image via Curzon Artificial Eye

In Hou Hsiao-Hsien's A City of Sadness, audiences are introduced to the story of the Lin family — particularly four brothers, Wen-heung, Wen-sun, Wen-leung, and Wen-ching — and focuses on the turbulent "White Terror," a dark period wrought on the Taiwanese people by the Kuomintang government after people arrived from mainland China in the 1940s.

Taiwan's seminal movie intriguingly delves into the themes it tackles, not only providing audiences with an entertaining time in front of the screen through its captivating non-linear story but also educating them on this specific time period. A City of Sadness is an atmospheric and memorable watch focusing on themes of identity and political upheaval, illustrating the difficulties that families went through during arduous times. Leung is undoubtedly a crucial part of the movie, helping make the story all the more affecting.

A City of Sadness (1989) Release Date October 6, 1989 Cast Tony Leung Chiu-wai , Hsin Shu-Fen , Chan Chung-Yung , Jack Kao , Tai Bo , Li Tian-Lu , Grace Chen Shu-Fang , Wu Nien-jen Runtime 158 Minutes

Buy on Amazon

3 'Chungking Express' (1994)

Director: Wong Kar-Wai

Image via ARP Sélection

One of Wong Kar-Wai's most beloved films is understandably the essential breakup movie Chungking Express. Often praised for its stylish direction, the 1994 film centers around two stories — featuring two policemen at their center, one played by Leung and the other by Takeshi Kaneshiro — who develop feelings for two very different women after heartbreak.

Anyone who is entranced by fragmented narratives in cinema is likely to find Chungking Express an enjoyable flick. Often considered a landmark in Hong Kong cinema, this Wong Kar-Wai picture is a must-see. Part of what makes it so great is its warm and accessible premise, which makes it fit for enjoyers of all genres. The performances are amazing, with Leung and Faye Wong stealing the spotlight.

Chungking Express (1994) Release Date July 14, 1994 Cast Takeshi Kaneshiro , Tony Leung Chiu-wai , Faye Wong Runtime 1 hr 38 min

Watch on Max

2 'Happy Together' (1997)

Director: Wong Kar-Wai

Image via Netflix

Next up from Kar-Wai is Happy Together, a queer romantic drama that sees the talented actor step into the shoes of a man caught in the middle of love and despair, ultimately delivering a really affecting performance. The film focuses on the relationship between two Hong Kong men (Leung and Leslie Cheung) who book a trip to save their romance.

Happy Together is essentially a self-discovery movie that sheds light on personal growth. Additionally, it also tackles loneliness and alienation, which is naturally aggravated when its two main characters are overseas. As expected, the cinematography is stunningly shot and the narrative is emotionally compelling enough to keep audiences invested throughout. There is no doubt that Leung fully showcases his talents in this, and it certainly goes down as one of his best performances.

Watch on Max

1 'In the Mood For Love' (2000)

Director: Wong Kar-Wai

Image via Jet Tone Productions

Last but (definitely) not least, In the Mood for Love is arguably Leung's finest and most memorable picture to date. Set in 1960s Hong Kong, this slow-burn romance sees two neighbors (Leung and Maggie Cheung) bonding after discovering their spouses are having an affair. They end up forming a deep and meaningful bond as they explore feelings of mutual betrayal. In the meantime, their attraction to each other grows stronger.

On top of being visually immersive and an atmospheric film, the critically acclaimed In the Mood for Love sweeps audiences off their feet with its absorbing and nuanced narrative that meditates on the emotional complexity of love and relationships. The chemistry between Cheung and Leung is definitely a standout aspect, helping elevate its romantic plot to higher levels and to the point where it has since been considered one of the best romance movies of all time.

In the Mood For Love Release Date March 9, 2001 Cast Maggie Cheung , Tony Leung Chiu Wai , Rebecca Pan , Roy Cheung Runtime 98 Minutes

Watch on Max

NEXT: The 10 Best Asian War Movies, Ranked