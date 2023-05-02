Jessica Chastain landed her first Tony Award nomination this morning for her performance in the play A Doll's House. The Best Actress category was one of six whose nominees were announced Tuesday morning on CBS Mornings; the network was allowed to break the news because of its longtime role as the broadcaster of the Tony Awards. A Doll's House focuses on the Helmer Family, a Norwegian family in the 1870s, and has been seen as an early work of feminism. Chastain plays Nora, the wife of Torvald, who resents the lack of opportunity and self-fulfillment in a world dominated by men.

Other big names to score nominations in both the Play and Musical categories included Corey Hawkins, Sara Bareilles, Jodie Comer, Josh Groban, Sean Hayes, Ben Platt, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Wendell Pierce. Abdul-Mateen II and Hawkins received their nods for the revival of Topdog/Underdog.

In the Best New Musical category, & Juliet offers an alternative take on the star-crossed Shakespearean lovers with a banging pop soundtrack, Kimberly Akimbo features a high-school student who has a life-altering genetic disease and a dysfunctional family, New York, New York is a classic musical about two young dancers chasing their dreams in post-war America, Shucked is a witty comedy full of puns about farmers undergoing a corn crisis, and Some Like It Hot, based on the original film starring Marilyn Monroe, follows the story of Jazz Age musicians during Prohibition.

In the Best Play category, Ain't No Mo' imagines a moment when America decides to resolve its race issues by offering all Black residents one-way tickets to Africa, Leopoldstadt offers a look at an Eastern European family before, during, and after the events of the Second World War, while three of the other Tony-nominated plays, Between Riverside and Crazy, Cost of Living and Fat Ham are already Pulitzer Prize winners in Drama.

What Are the Main Nominees for the 2023 Tony Awards?

The six categories, as announced this morning on CBS, can be found down below:

Best Leading Actor in a Play:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Corey Hawkins

Sean Hayes

Stephen McKinley Henderson

Wendell Pierce

Best Leading Actress in a Play:

Jessica Chastain

Jodie Comer

Jessica Hecht

Audra McDonald

Best Leading Actor in a Musical:

Christian Borle

J. Harrison Ghee

Josh Groban

Brian d'Arcy James

Ben Platt

Colton Ryan

Best Actress in a Musical:

Annaleigh Ashford

Sara Bareilles

Victoria Clark

Lorna Courtney

Micaela Diamond

Best Play:

Ain't No Mo'

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best New Musical:

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot