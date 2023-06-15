The Tony Awards honor the best of every Broadway season, with high profile plays, musicals, creatives, and performances up for a coveted award that puts anyone one quarter of the way to EGOT status. Hollywood frequently takes notice of the shows and performances that do well on Broadway's big night, and big-screen adaptations of buzzy theater works often quickly start to develop after a successful season.

The theatre world's best and brightest often find themselves returning to roles that earned them Tonys, on the silver screen rather than the Great Bright Way. From musicals to dramas, some of Broadway's best have found themselves with two trophies for the same role — a rare feat only a handful of performers have achieved.

9 Jose Ferrer — 'Cyrano de Bergerac'

Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac is a classic romantic play about the titular long-nosed poet soldier and his yearning for the beautiful Roxanne. The play has been revived on Broadway numerous times over the years. It's also been adapted to screen in a variety of ways, from straightforward adaptations to more comedic angles like Roxanne, to musicals like Cyrano.

The 1950 film adaptation of the play was the first major English language screen adaptation. Already the winner of the first ever Best Actor in a Play Tony for the role in 1947, the legendary Jose Ferrer's take on the lovelorn Cyrano won the Best Actor Oscar in 1950. Ferrer was the first Hispanic actor to ever win an Oscar.

8 Shirley Booth — 'Come Back, Little Sheba'

Come Back, Little Sheba was playwright William Inge's first major play. The play chronicles how the lives of Midwestern couple Lola and Doc are turned upside down by the arrival of Marie, an art student boarding at their house. The play debuted on Broadway in 1950; the film adaptation released in 1952.

The role of Lola, an unhappy homemaker married to a recovering alcoholic, was originated on stage by Shirley Booth. Booth won the Best Leading Actress in a Play Tony for the original production. Her feature film debut was in the film adaptation of the play, and earned her the Best Actress Oscar.

7 Yul Brynner — 'The King and I'

20th Century Fox

Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I is a classic musical based on the true story of Anna Leonowens, who traveled to Siam to serve as governess and teacher to King Mongkut's children. The original Broadway production won the Best Musical Tony in 1952, and the subsequent 1956 film adaptation won 5 Oscars. The musical has been revived twice on Broadway, winning Best Revival Tonys each time.

Yul Brynner's trademark role of his career was the King, a part he played nearly 5000 times on stage and replicated for posterity in the film adaptation. Brynner won the Best Featured Actor Tony for his first run as the King, and earned another in a revival run. His cinematic performance in the role earned him 1956's Best Actor Oscar.

6 Rex Harrison — 'My Fair Lady'

Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady is a beloved musical adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion. The musical and play tell the story of Professor Henry Higgins transforming Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle into a proper lady – who quickly seeks independence. The first Broadway production opened in 1956; the film version arrived in 1964.

One of Rex Harrison's most recognizable roles is Henry Higgins, a role he stepped into numerous times in his career. Originating the role on Broadway earned him a Best Actor in a Musical Tony; reprising his performance in the screen adaptation earned him the Best Actor Oscar.

5 Anne Bancroft — 'The Miracle Worker'

William Gibson's The Miracle Worker is an inspiring dramatization of the true story of Helen Keller. Blind and deaf since infancy, Helen is taught to communicate by Annie Sullivan from the Perkins School for the Blind. Adapted from his Playhouse 90 teleplay, Gibson's play opened on Broadway in 1959 and won the Best Play Tony in 1960, with a Hollywood adaptation in 1962.

Annie Sullivan, Keller's partially-blind teacher, was played on Broadway by the wonderful Anne Bancroft. Bancroft won the Best Actress in a Play Tony for her performance in 1960. The 1963 Best Actress Oscar went to Bancroft for her film performance in the role.

4 Paul Scofield — 'A Man For All Seasons'

Image via Columbia Pictures

A Man For All Seasons is a historical drama by Robert Bolt. The play chronicles the twilight years of Sir Thomas More, the Lord Chancellor who infamously refused to annul the marriage of Henry VIII and Katherine of Aragon and make Henry leader of the Church of England. Premiering on Broadway in 1961 after its 1960 West End premiere, a film adaptation followed in 1966.

British acting legend Paul Scofield portrayed More in both the stage production and film adaptation. Both his turn and the piece itself were awards titans in their seasons. Scofield won the Best Actor in a Play Tony in 1962 and the Best Actor Oscar in 1966; A Man For All Seasons won the Best Play Tony and Best Picture Oscar.

3 Jack Albertson — 'The Subject Was Roses'

Frank D. Gilroy's play The Subject Was Roses debuted on Broadway in 1964. This scorching kitchen table drama about a man coming home from World War II and coming to terms with his at-odds parents won the Pulitzer for Drama and the Best Play Tony in 1965. A film version soon followed in 1968.

On Broadway and in the film adaptation, Jack Albertson played John, the troubled father. Albertson won the Tony for Best Featured Actor in 1965. Reprising his role in the film adaptation earned him 1968's Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

2 Joel Grey — 'Cabaret'

Kander and Ebb's bold and important Cabaret is a classic musical based on the Berlin memoirs of Christopher Isherwood. Writer Cliff Bradshaw experiences the indulgence of Weimar Berlin with Kit Kat Club singer Sally Bowles as his muse. Surrounding everything is the rise of the Third Reich.

Joel Grey originated the role of the Emcee, the impish yet menacing host of the Kit Kat Club whose songs add pointed commentary on the events of the musical. Grey won the Best Featured Actor Tony in 1967. Returning to his trademark role in the Best Picture nominee film adaptation earned him 1972's Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

1 Viola Davis — 'Fences'

August Wilson's Pulitzer-winning play Fences is part of the playwright's Century Cycle of plays, which explore the Black American experience in one neighborhood in Pittsburgh over the course of ten decades, one play for each decade. Fences tells the story of Troy Maxson, a garbage collector who used to play in the Negro Leagues and dreamed of baseball stardom. The play focuses on the Maxson family's relationships and struggles.

The incomparable Viola Davisplayed Troy's wife, Rose, in an acclaimed 2010 Broadway revival of the play. Her performance earned her the Best Actress in a Play Tony. Returning to the role for Denzel Washington's 2016 film adaptation of Wilson's play, Davis won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

