Tony Scott was far more than Sir Ridley Scott's younger brother. He was an accomplished filmmaker in his own right directing some of the most successful movies throughout the '80s, '90, '00s and the '10s before his tragic and untimely death in 2012. With a knack for taking on big-budget high octane thrillers, Scott was trusted by studios to handle big money films and boasts a filmography that includes some of the industry's most memorable movies. He also collaborated with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, working with Denzel Washington on five separate occasions and making a pair of films with Tom Cruise and Gene Hackman. Here is a definitive ranking of all 16 of Tony Scott's films

16. Domino (2005)

Featuring a young Keira Knightley fresh off a breakthrough performance in Pirates of the Caribbean in 2003, this film is loosely based on the real life story of model-turned-bounty hunter, Domino Harvey. Domino had all the ingredients for an excellent film, but somehow the chemistry between Knightley and co-star Mickey Rourke just didn't jump off the screen and grab audiences. The film made money, but never quite lived up to the expectations Scott and New Line Cinema had for it.

15. Deja Vu (2006)

The third of five films that paired Scott with his muse, Denzel Washington, Deja Vu was met with mixed reviews. The film had a novel concept that saw Washington';s character use a time loophole to try and go back and prevent a terrorist (Jim Caviezal) from bombing a river boat ferry in New Orleans and killing hundreds. It was a rare foray into the time-traveling, sci-fi fold, but it didn't quite strike the same chord as similar pre-crime films like Minority Report and Twelve Monkeys.

14. The Hunger (1983)

Scott's maiden voyage behind the camera came in 1983 when he directed David Bowie, Catherine Deneuve, and Susan Sarandon in the erotic thriller The Hunger. It's clear that Scott was trying to find his footing as a filmmaker in this piece about a love triangle that develops between a vampire couple (Bowie, Deneuve) and a doctor who specializing in sleep and de-aging science (Sarandon). The film was a joint production between the U.K. and the United States.

13. The Fan (1996)

This film about a professional baseball player for the San Francisco Giants (Wesley Snipes) and a troubled man (Robert De Niro) who becomes obsessed with the player never really had a chance. Between its odd premise of a passionate fan that crosses the line and becomes a stalker to less than memorable performances by Snipes and De Niro, it was one of Scott's least successful films. Landing at number 13 on this list may be a tad generous simply because we love movies about baseball.

12. Revenge (1990)

Similar to Scott's first film, The Hunger, Revenge revolves around a love triangle gone bad and stars Kevin Costner at the height of his fame, along with Madeleine Stowe and Anthony Quinn, who plays a Mexican cartel boss. When Jay Cochran (Costner) visits his friend Tibey (Quinn) and falls in love with his wife, Miryea (Stowe), the two lovers are hunted down by the jealous drug kingpin who leaves Cochran for dead in the desert and sends Miryea to work in a whorehouse. The film marked the only time Scott and Costner would work together.

11. Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)

The sequel to the enormously popular original, Beverly Hills Cop II had huge, and perhaps a little unrealistic, expectations. Fans of Eddie Murphy and his turn as the freewheeling, jokester cop, Axel Foley, desperately wanted to have an experience similar to the one they had in the first film. The movie was solid, and Murphy was fine, but the bar had been raised too high and the film suffered by comparison (as most sequels do). Nevertheless, it was a commercial success, taking in over $276 million on a budget of just $27 million. It was the first sign that Scott could deliver a big film for a studio.

10. The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

Scott teamed up with Denzel Washington for a fourth time when the two made The Taking of Pelham 123 together in 2009. John Travolta also stars as Dennis "Ryder" Ford, who hijacks a New York City subway train and goes tete a tete with Washington's character, Metropolitan Transportation Authority dispatcher, Walter Garber. Ford demands $10 million dollars within 60 minutes, or he will crash the train, killing hundreds of passengers. It is based on the novel of the same name by John Godey, and received mixed reviews.

9. Days of Thunder (1990)

This was the second time Scott worked with the top leading man in Hollywood at the time, Tom Cruise. The high octane thriller about fictional hotshot NASCAR driver, Cole Trickle also starred a young Nicole Kidman, Robert Duvall and Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Walking Dead). It was the second time Scott paired up with Cruise, hoping to duplicate the success the two had together five years prior in a film that appears later in this list. It was another huge hit, although critics had a tepid response to the story of life in the fast lane.

8. The Last Boy Scout (1991)

Image Via Warner Bros.

In what may be one of Scott's more convoluted movie storylines, Bruce Willis is a former Secret Service Agent who teams up with a former football star (Damon Wayans) to find out who killed Wayans' girlfriend (Halle Berry), who was a pole dancer prepared to expose Noble Willingham as a professional football magnate who is trying to bribe people in Washington into passing a law that would make betting on football legal. Got all that? Somehow, Scott pulls off an above average film that zigs and zags its way to some coherence.

7. Unstoppable (2010)

Now we're getting into the upper echelon of Tony Scott's filmography. Unstoppable was his last project before his death and the fifth and final time he would direct Denzel Washington. The story features Washington's character Frank as a veteran train engineer tasked with stopping an unmanned, out of control locomotive carrying toxic chemicals from crashing into a densely populated area. Chris Pine also stars as the brash, young engineer who teams up with Washington to stop a catastrophic event.

6. Man on Fire (2004)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Another Scott-Washington partnership sees John Creasey (Washington) as a former CIA field operative turned bodyguard of a young girl (Dakota Fanning) who is the daughter of wealthy Mexican businessman and may be the target of a cartel extortion plot. After forming a bond with the girl, she is taken from under his nose and he will move heaven and earth to get her back.

5. Spy Game (2001)

With the top-notch duo of Robert Redford and Brad Pitt at his disposal, Spy Game is really Scott's only full deep dive into the world of espionage and geopolitical intelligence. Redford plays CIA operative Nathan Muir, who is also a mentor to up-and-coming field agent, Tom Bishop (Pitt). When Bishop is arrested and imprisoned in China, Muir must use all of his guile and tactical know-how to get Bishop out safely.

4. Crimson Tide (1999)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Crimson Tide is the best film that Scott and Washington teamed up on. It features Washington as Lieutenant Commander Ron Hunter, who along with Captain Frank Ramsey (Gene Hackman) leads the crew of the U.S. submarine Alabama. When they receive an unclear message of a potential nuclear crisis, Ramsey is forced to organize a mutiny to prevent a trigger-happy Ramsey from engaging in an exchange of nuclear missiles that could be the beginning of World War III.

3. Enemy of the State (1998)

Hackman starred again alongside Will Smith in this thriller that sees Smith's character, lawyer Robert Clayton Dean inadvertently get tangled up in a mess involving a corrupt National Security Advisor (Jon Voight), who is trying to cover up some illegal activity that would send him to jail. Hackman plays a former intelligence agent who is trying to stay off the government's radar and retire peacefully when he is forced to come out off his life as a semi-retired hermit and help Dean expose a potential cover up.

2. Top Gun (1986)

Maverick (Tom Cruise), Goose (Anthony Edwards), and Ice Man (Val Kilmer) are all members of the elite navy fighter pilot school called Top Gun. When it debuted in May 1986, no one knew that the film would become a seminal and generational aviation movie that would end up being Scott's most recognizable and commercially successful film, raking in an astonishing $357 million worldwide and cemented Scott's place as one of the finest action directors of his generation. It's sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, was released 36 years later and is already being hailed as the top aviation movie ever made.

1. True Romance (1993)

Quentin Tarantino wrote this gritty crime thriller that stars Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette as star-crossed lovers that get mixed up in some shady business with a possessive pimp, Drexl Spivey (Gary Oldman) and wind up in possession of a duffel bag full of cash that doesn't belong to them. They flee to California, but the true owner of all that cash isn't going to let them go without a fight. Oldman's one scene as Spivey is one of the best single scene performances in the history of film.