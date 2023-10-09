The Big Picture The highly anticipated Monk feature film, Mr. Monk's Last Case, will be released on Peacock on December 8th, bringing back the iconic character and beloved cast members from the series.

Monk, a brilliant detective with severe OCD and phobias, captivated viewers with intriguing mysteries and unorthodox deduction methods, earning critical acclaim and multiple awards, including Emmy Awards for Tony Shalhoub's outstanding performance.

The film, produced by writer Andy Breckman and directors David Hoberman and Randy Zisk, aims to deliver a powerful, emotional, funny, and heartwarming story that is both familiar and surprising, staying true to the legacy of Monk.

Peacock has announced that the eagerly anticipated Monk feature film will be released on December 8th. The movie, entitled Mr Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, comes 14 years after the conclusion of the USA Network series. The film sees Monk return to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.

Tony Shalhoub returns to his iconic role as the titular character alongside a host of other cast members from the series. Ted Levine (On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Traylor Howard (MONK, Boston Common), Jason Gray-Stanford (Percy Jackson and The Olympians, The Painter), Melora Hardin (The Office, Transparent) and Hector Elizondo (Pretty Woman, Chicago Hope) reprise their roles, alongside new additions Caitlin McGee (Home Economics, Bluff City Law) and James Purefoy (Sex Education, Pennyworth).

Why Was 'Monk' Special?

The show centered around Adrian Monk, a brilliant detective with severe obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and a range of phobias. Each episode featured a compelling mystery for Monk to solve. The combination of intriguing cases and Monk's unorthodox methods of deduction kept viewers engaged and eager to tune in each week. The series received critical acclaim and numerous awards during its run, including multiple Emmy Awards for Tony Shalhoub's outstanding performance as Adrian Monk.

From 2009 to 2012, Monk maintained the title of having the highest viewership for a scripted drama episode in the history of cable television. This record was eventually surpassed by The Walking Dead. The episode that secured this record for Monk was its series finale, titled "Mr. Monk and the End – Part II," which drew in 9.4 million viewers.

The film will be produced by writer Andy Breckman, also the series' director, David Hoberman, and Randy Zisk, who also serves as the director on the film. The trio released the following statement expressing their joy at bringing Monk back to the screen, saying:

"It’s been twelve years since the world has seen a fresh installment of MONK. The world has changed mightily in those intervening years and MONK 2023 reflects the changing world. We’re so delighted to have made a movie version of MONK, and we are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back. But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy. MR MONK’S LAST CASE is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising."

Mr Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie will be released on Peacock on December 8. You can check out the first images from the film down below.