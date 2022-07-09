The Sopranos star Tony Sirico passed away at the age of 79, a few weeks away from his 80th birthday. Known for his portrayal of Paulie Walnuts in the HBO series, fans loved his performance and his gray and black hair that became an iconic look from the series. His cast mates from The Sopranos shared their love for Sirico with his passing. Talking with Deadline, the cast gave quotes and stories about the actor, sharing their love for him, as did many of the cast who worked with him on projects outside of just The Sopranos.

Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos, called Sirico “truly irreplaceable.” The two were an iconic duo on the show and showed their ability to work off each other in an incredible way, and it is clear that Imperioli loved working with Sirico.

“It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague, and partner in crime, the great Tony Sirico has passed away today,” Imperioli said. “Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone I’ve ever known. I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.”

Image via HBO

Lorraine Bracco shared her adoration for the actor stating, “A stand-up guy who always had my back and who loved my children and my parents. I have a lifetime of memories with Tony – starting with Goodfellas to The Sopranos and way beyond but my God, did we have fun doing the Bensonhurst Spelling Bee. I hope he’s in heaven cracking everybody up now. Love you, my pal,” she said.

For Meadow Soprano herself, Jamie Lynn Sigler, she called Sirico the “real deal”. “Tony was the real deal in every sense of the word. He lived many lives, but with full passion in all of them. I met him when I was 16, and he made it clear from day one that he was my forever protector, and he was. I will remember him as a tremendous talent and energy that you could never look away from. I’m so lucky to have known him. My thoughts and prayers to all that were lucky enough to be loved by him.”

Paulie's best friend on the show, Silvio Dante, was played by Stevie Van Zandt, and Zandt only had the best to say about Sirico. "A larger-than-life character on and off-screen,” he said. “Gonna miss you a lot my friend. Deepest condolences to the family.”

Steven Schirripa, who played Bobby Baccalieri on the show, thanked Sirico for all the laughs, saying “one of a kind in all the best ways! A truly loyal friend with a gift for making people laugh, especially me. If you were lucky enough to be his friend you were guaranteed a good time whenever you were around him. He will be missed. Rest In Peace pal!!!”

Rest In Peace to the incredible Tony Sirico. He will be missed.

Read the cast tribute on social media below: