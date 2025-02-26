Michael Gandolfini took up the mantle and portrayed Tony Soprano, a character originated by his father, James Gandolfini. Michael played Tony in The Many Saints of Newark, a 2021 film detailing the early days of the character first introduced in The Sopranos. It wouldn't be surprising if a reboot of The Sopranos were to happen, given that many shows are being revived somehow. Entertainment Tonight caught up with Gandolfini at the red carpet premiere of Daredevil: Born Again, where they asked him if he would consider playing Tony again in a prequel series that has been rumored to be in the works. The actor set the record straight, discussing his knowledge of this series and the chances of returning to New Jersey.

"Look, it's David [Chase]'s universe. It's up to David, ultimately. I know that David's working on some other things, not Sopranos-related, which would be exciting," he said, revealing that if there was anything Sopranos project being developed, he hadn't heard of it. "I'd love to work with David again, but I think Tony's probably set to rest now for good, but who knows, who knows — but my guess would be, that character [has] now closed the book on that," Gandolfini said, revealing that the chances of that happening were slim.

What Is Michael Gandolfini Up to Now?

The actor appears in the reboot of Marvel's Daredevil, Daredevil: Born Again. The new series takes place five years after the events of the Netflix series. Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock in the Disney+ series, which will premiere on March 4. Gandolfini will also appear in Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza's war film Warfare. He plays Lieutenant McDonald of the Air Naval Gunfire Liason Company. Below is Warfare's official description.

Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

Based on Gandolfini's comments, it doesn't seem like he's waiting for his phone to ring, but he hasn't ruled out the possibility it might. Catch him on Daredevil: Born Again when the show debuts on March 4, or Warfare, which opens in theaters nationwide on April 11.

Stream The Many Saints of Newark on Max in the US.

Source: Entertainment Tonight