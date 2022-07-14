Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo think that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) deserved to die in the epic conclusion of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Infinity Saga.” Or at least that’s their idea of a joke to avoid explaining why they’ve decided to off both beloved characters.

As part of their press tour for their latest film, The Gray Man, the Russo Brothers were invited by Wired to answer some of the internet’s most searched questions involving their names. Since the duo directed four Marvel films and helped shape the MCU, it’s no wonder that many of those questions related to the Russo Brothers’ previous work. However, when the time comes to answer “why did the Russo brothers kill Loki,” Joe Russo just stares at the camera and says that “he deserved to die.” A few moments after, when a new question asks, “why did the Russo brothers kill Iron Man,” Joe Russo repeats the same answer: “he deserved to die.”

Loki was killed at the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War, the first half of the Russo Brothers epic conclusion to a storyline encompassing a decade of Marvel movies. His death came at the end of the character’s arch, which showed how the God of Mischief went from a supervillain to one of Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) most trustworthy allies. As for Iron Man, the hero sacrifices himself to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin) at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the second half of the Russo Brother’s story. While both deaths are essential to raising the stakes in the fight against Thanos, many fans were sad to see their favorite characters depart from the MCU. So, it’s understandable that these questions were asked millions of times. It’s also understandable that the Russo Brothers are probably tired of explaining themselves and now just decide to joke about the fans’ suffering.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Upcoming Marvel Movies: Here’s What’s Next in Phase Four and Beyond

The interview also allowed the Russo Brothers to talk about the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), an underused character in Infinity War. When confronted with the question, “why do the Russo brothers hate the Hulk,” Joe Russo revealed that they didn’t exactly know how to deal with “such a big, powerful character.” That’s also why they united the personalities of Bruce Banner and the Hulk for Endgame, allowing the hero to be strong and smart simultaneously. About this decision, Joe Russo also underlined “he deserved it.” We couldn’t agree more since Professor Hulk was one of the best additions to Endgame.

While the Russo Brothers have been staying out of the superhero game since wrapping the “Infinity Saga,” the duo doesn’t discard the possibility of returning to the MCU. Recently, the Russo Brothers even revealed they would love to adapt the classic crossover storyline Secret Wars, if they ever find the energy to tackle such an ambitious project. Let’s hope the people at Marvel Studios grant their wishes.

Check out the full Wired interview below: