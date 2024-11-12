Tony Todd’s recent passing has sent shockwaves throughout the horror community. Widely lauded for his complexity, charisma, intensity, and legendary voice, Todd's distinguished film career included memorable turns in classics like The Crow and Platoon as well as voicing classic characters like Darkseid in the DC Animated Movie Universe and Zoom in The Flash. Todd always elevated whatever project he joined, but he's most widely known for portraying one of the most intimidating, charismatic, and iconic antagonists in horror history.

As Daniel Robitaille, more widely known as the titular adversary in Candyman, Todd's performance oozes sultry menace as he urges Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) to "be my victim." Thanks to Todd giving him almost royal gravitas, Candyman became a persistent favorite horror antagonist among fans, showcasing the ability of legend to elevate one beyond death's grasp. Also noteworthy in Todd's oeuvre is his turn as mortician William Bludworth in the Final Destination franchise, a character so well-versed on Death’s grand design that he left horror fans wondering “Is he Death itself?” Tony Todd’s most famed roles exemplified different aspects of Death, but not as the random, tragic force it often plays in human history. In Todd’s hands, death felt balanced, methodical, and personal, giving it an inviting face and an inimitably welcoming charisma.

Todd's Legendary Candyman Will Always Be Immortal

Close

Candyman follows graduate student Helen Lyle as she investigates the Candyman urban legend surrounding mysterious deaths in Chicago's Cabrini-Green Homes. Hook-handed, covered in bees, and summoned by five repetitions of "Candyman" into a mirror, legend has it that Candyman emerges to bring violent death upon the summoner. A little digging leads Helen to the history of artist Daniel Robitaille (Todd), viciously murdered in the 19th century for a forbidden interracial love affair. When Helen first meets Candyman, he is simply standing with his hands behind his back as he explains "Helen, I came for you." Todd plays him with an intense, hypnotic quality. There's no anger in his dialogue with Helen, but he explains that her doubt in his legends prompted his arrival. "I am the writing on the wall, the whisper in the classroom," he exhorts with calm resolution, "Without these things I am nothing, so now I must shed innocent blood."

In Todd's hands, Candyman doesn't have the silent hulking hunter persona of a Michael Myers or Jason Voorhees, nor does he have the malicious glee of Chucky or Freddie Krueger. Todd welcomes victims to violent death with a smoothness that makes it almost as desirable as it is inevitable, the gory aftermath keeping him an object of fear and legend, and thus beyond death. His legend is the literal source of his continued immortality. Nia DaCosta's 2021 Candyman evolves the mythos, following modern-day artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his art gallery curator girlfriend Brianna (Teyonah Parris), who discover that Candyman is not only real but one of many, each a Black man who died as victims of racist violence before elevation to Candyman, here a symbol of racial justice. As Tony Todd croons to Brianna after she witnesses the full truth, "Tell everyone," his haunting intensity spreads Candyman's legend even further.

William Bludworth Reveals Death's Design in Final Destination

Death has been described as the "undiscovered country," a mysterious certainty that awaits us all. It can seem cruel and random, but Todd's turn as William Bludworth reveals Death as anything but. The first Final Destination film introduces Todd's morbid mortician as a helpful but intense character who instructs the survivors of the doomed Flight 180 in the details of death's grand design. He explains that "in death, there are no accidents, no coincidences, no mishaps, and no escapes." Death isn't random, it's meticulously planned, and if you escape its plan, it merely makes a new one with the same result. Whereas the Candyman is calm, intense, and direct, Bludworth is mysterious with a morbid, dry sense of humor. In both Final Destination and Final Destination 2, Bludworth explains the inescapability of death while smirking at his scene partner's discomfort as he pulls out arterial tubes or rips off a nipple ring.

Bludworth menacingly cracks jokes to make the protagonists uncomfortable, and knows more than he ought to about both them and death. Even his most helpful advice is delivered with intimidating near-malice, when he tells Kimberly Corman (A.J. Cook) "You have to follow the signs, Kimberly." When she asks how he knew her name, Bludworth flashes a devilish grin. In Todd's hands, Bludworth's knowledge of Death's machinations and esoteric advice make him a de facto cryptic embodiment of it, his advice fueled with thinly veiled glee at expressions of characters' doom. By contrast to Bludworth's morbid humor, Candyman calmly and directly almost seduces victims into death, suggesting that legend and legacy can overcome its icy finality. Tony Todd's immortal horror legacy is cemented by these characters. One embodies the inevitability of Death's grand design, while the other showcases the ability of legacy and legend to overcome it, two fascinating and genuinely iconic roles in a legendary career.

