Wishmaster has everything a horror fan could want, from great practical effects to an abundance of horror cameos, all brought together by an all-timer villainous performance from Andrew Divoff as the Djinn. Conceptually, it is ripe for creativity as the titular Wishmaker has no bounds to his wish-granting abilities. This allows the movie to use practical effects to create bold and extravagant kill sequences orchestrated by director Robert Kurtzman, who has a background in special effects makeup. Wishmaster is packed full of gross, gory sequences but also has a fun interactive element of trying to decipher what the Djinn will do. It never quite achieved the status of other big horror icons such as Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger, and likely suffered from being released the year after Scream. However, it captures the fun of '80s horror, blending dark humor with disturbing visuals. And most fun of all is getting to see an array of cameos from horror icons, including Robert Englund and Tony Todd.

‘Wishmaster’ Celebrates Its Own Ridiculousness

Wishmaster tells the story of a mischievous Djinn, who, upon release from the fire opal he is trapped inside, has the ability to grant wishes. The only caveat is that in exchange for a wish, the individual must agree to give up their soul. However, the Djinn is extremely devious, and will twist people’s words so their wish isn’t what they hoped for at all, often leading to their death. Wishmaster takes its concept and pushes it to its extremity, and that's why it works. The outlandish wish fulfillment gives the movie so much personality. This is immediately apparent in the first scene, which takes place in 1127 and sees a Persian emperor who wants to see the world's wonders. What ensues can only be described as chaotic carnage. To describe every single vicious detail would take away from the shock value of the sequence, but think unnatural bodily transformations — although whatever you imagine, it still won’t prepare you.

The movie owes a lot to the performance of Andrew Divoff as the Djinn. He manages to balance the sinister yet comedic tone of Wishmaster to allow it to be viciously disturbing while still providing genuine laughs. He captures the essence of classic slasher villains such as Freddy Krueger and Chucky, who taunt their victims but have elements of humor to their performance that make them so beloved. Divoff’s line delivery is robotic, showing his lack of humanity, yet he linguistically manipulates all his victims effortlessly. In one scene, he is attempting to enter a building but a security guard, played by none other than Jason Voorhees himself, Kane Hodder, wishes he’d walk away. Divoff mechanically turns round and begins to leave, lifelessly exclaiming “No, no I have to get inside” in clear frustration. Through this, the movie hammers home that as much as he revels in being able to manipulate people's wishes, if their wish doesn't suit him, he has no control over it. This moment shows he is angry at his lack of agency and the absurdity of just turning around and leaving. Scenes like this litter the movie and show Wishmaster has a clear grasp of its intention and humor.

‘Wishmaster’ Is Packed Full of Horror Cameos

Wishmaster is also a delight for any horror fan because of the sheer amount of cameos. As aforementioned, Kane Hodder, who has played Jason Vorhees, Leatherface, and Hatchet’s Victor Crowley, has a small role. There are also blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameos from Ted Raimi, Tom Savini, and Reggie Bannister. However, two horror legends that make their mark on Wishmaster are Tony Todd and Robert Englund.

Tony Todd appears as a security guard, and his smooth, menacing tone that was so present when he played Candyman is the first time in Wishmaster that someone matches Divoff’s unnerving presence. Robert Englund plays a much bigger role as an antique collector, who is a complete contrast to Krueger. It is a much more uptight, elegant role, akin to the work he did in his early days in regional plays by the likes of Shakespeare and George Bernard Shaw. It shows a different side of Englund, seeing him easily schmoozed by the Djinn which ultimately leads to his gory demise. Seeing these behemoths of the genre in one movie is truly a delight, and adds to the movie's homage to '80s and '90s horror.

Wishmaster is truly a love letter to '80s horror, characterized by its gruesome practical effects and use of comedy. However, it suffered coming out the year after Scream changed the whole trajectory of the genre. Despite this, the movie basks in its schlocky camp nature, and it is packed full of cameos for horror fans to indulge in. Wishmaster did spawn three sequels, but suffice it to say, it's not a horror franchise that enjoys the same success as the likes of A Nightmare on Elm Street. Still, the original Wishmaster is a fun nod to the wacky history of horror and deserves a rewatch, especially for those looking back on the career of the late, great Tony Todd.

Wishmaster is free to stream on Tubi in the US

Watch on Tubi