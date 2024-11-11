The horror world and beyond is still reeling from the tragic loss of Tony Todd. An icon of the genre made famous for his deep, chilling voice and roles in Candyman, The Rock, Final Destination, The Man From Earth, and much more, he died last week after a battle with cancer, leaving behind a legacy that will live on for many years to come. Another thing he left behind, however, was a small treasure trove of projects that have yet to be released. Among those titles is Werewolf Game, an adaptation of the social deduction party activity Werewolf with deadly consequences for whoever gets voted out. A new trailer comes with a January digital release date and sees Todd going all out to set the scene for the players who are about to become the victims.

Werewolf Game takes place in a dystopian reality where 12 complete strangers have been kidnapped by a social media company and forced to take part in the titular death game. The rules are simple for anyone who has ever played the much less violent version or any of the many games spun off from it. Every day at 4 p.m., everyone will get together and discuss who the werewolves hiding among them are and try to vote them out. However, when the clock strikes 3 a.m., the wolves among them are allowed to come out and hunt for one hour. Whichever team wins by killing the opposing group will receive the grand prize of $100,000 delivered monthly into a bank account in their names for the rest of their lives, a prize that Todd goes all-in to hype up. Escaping or refusing to play is not an option.

In the trailer, Todd's sadistic host puts on a dramatic performance as cameras share the game with viewers worldwide. He sounds almost gleeful explaining the death and suffering that viewers are about to witness. Like any good reality competition though, there's also plenty of drama that unfolds among the players themselves. Romances, friendships, and alliances form, trust is broken, and ultimately the group starts to fracture as their survival instincts kick in. The film's producer Sunstrike Pictures shared some of the inspiration for the tense setting, saying "We have a huge influence of John Carpenter and horror manga, to create a uniquely visceral film that is as haunting as it is beautiful. Werewolf Game is a thrilling, disturbing, who-dun-it mystery that will keep you on the edge of your seat the entire time."

'Werewolf Game' Brings Together Veterans and Newcomers Alike

While Todd may be the main attraction as the film looks to add another iconic character to his resume, Werewolf Game also has other experienced names on board. Bai Ling, one of Todd's co-stars on Alex Proyas's cult classic The Crow, leads the players alongside Star Trek: Voyager star Robert Picardo and Z Nation veteran Lydia Hearst. Rounding out the main cast are up-and-comers Teala Dunn, Tabitha Jane, and Tim Realbuto among others. Behind the camera are Jackie Payne and Cara Claymore, with Payne also penning the screenplay. The film looks to be another Kickstarter success story coming off a campaign to raise the final funds needed to cross the finish line.

Werewolf Game will be available on digital platforms on January 21. Check out the trailer in the player above.