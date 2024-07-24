The Big Picture Season 6 of Too Hot To Handle introduces new twists, including banishment quarters and past contestant arrivals.

The addition of bringing back past contestants like Flavia and Louis hints at the need for an All-Stars season.

An All-Stars season could provide fan-favorite contestants a second chance at love and give them the screen time they deserve.

Season 6 of Too Hot To Handle didn’t come to mess around. From the first few minutes, the new season set itself apart from past ones by introducing plenty of series-changing twists. For starters, the contestants know what they’re signing up for ahead of time, which is a stark difference to past seasons where they’re usually tricked into thinking they’re joining a different show, only for the bomb to be dropped that they’re actually on Too Hot To Handle. But that wasn’t the only twist.

This season there are two Lana’s. The original Lana we’re all so familiar with, and a brand new “Bad” Lana, who kicks off the season by being in charge for the first 12 hours. Under her watchful eye, anything goes, and she encourages naughty behavior. It’s very different from past seasons, but Season 6 is already shaping up to be one of the juiciest Too Hot To Handle seasons yet, and Lana’s twists just keep on coming, with her biggest twist coming in only the second episode, and involving past contestants.

‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 6 Brings Back Past Contestants

With Bad Lana, banishment quarters, and the contestants knowing what they’re signed up for, it seemed as though Too Hot To Handle Season 6 couldn’t come up with more twists if it tried. But then it threw us one more, and this one changed everything! After Charlie and Bri were sent to banishment quarters on Night 1 for bending the rules the most, Lana announced that two new contestants would be coming in to take their place. But not just any two contestants, two past contestants. The Season 6 singles were thrilled about this, having watched previous seasons and being familiar with the contestants, and even went so far as to voice their wishes for who they hoped would arrive at the villa next. Among these wishes were Christine from Season 5, Harry from Season 1, and Creed from Season 4. But some other fan-favorites that were name-dropped were Louis from Season 5 and Flavia from Season 4. Lucky for the contestants, that’s exactly who was brought in.

Flavia was brought in as a late-season addition in Season 4, where she immediately caught the attention of everyone in the house. The men all fought over her, but it was Creed who succeeded in wooing her, though he broke Sophie’s heart in the process. Flavia and Creed were cute and seemed to have a good connection, but Creed proved to be easily distracted when he dumped Flavia for another new arrival, Imogen, leaving Flavia heartbroken by the season’s end. In Louis’ season he was quite the charmer, he was undoubtedly handsome and had all the girls drooling, and he was pretty quick to break some rules with Hannah, and even fooling around on the side with Christine.

He eventually saw the error of his ways and began feeling guilty about his spending habits and decided to really hunker down and work on forming a connection with Christine. The two ended up leaving the villa together by the end of the season, and though it didn’t work out in the long run, it did prove as a testament that Too Hot’s premise may not be entirely bogus. Lana brought Louis and Flavia in for Season 6, not only to fill Charlie and Bri’s places (despite them returning later that episode), but also to set a good example for the new contestants. But what it’s proving instead is that it’s time we got a Too Hot To Handle All-Stars Season.

‘Too Hot To Handle’ Needs An All-Stars Season