Seasons 1-5 of Too Hot to Handle consisted of a group of singles with one thing in common: they were all horrible at relationships. Because of their track record, when it came to forming romantic relationships, they all resorted to meaningless hook-ups, were serial cheaters, or certified players. Too Hot to Handle was supposed to push them away from their player ways and physical desires and try to form real connections within the villa thanks to Lana – a cone-shaped device who would punish them if rules were broken, and reward them if meaningful connections were formed.

However, a new dynamic was thrown into the mix in Season 6. The cast, along with fans of the show, were introduced to "Bad Lana": the evil side of the cone, which encouraged the cast to give in to temptation and break the rules. Although bringing in Bad Lana was a rather risky move, it was a smart one, and she should definitely make an appearance in Season 7.

'Too Hot to Handle's' Bad Lana Brought Out People's True Colors

Bad Lana brought out the true colors of the people in the villa. Although she encouraged them to break Lana's rules of no physical contact, she was their ultimate test to see if they were taking the rules of the retreat seriously, even early on. She was introduced in the very first episode of Season 6, where she made her grand entrance and shared that the singles were free to do as they pleased without the typical consequences. While Bad Lana was in control, every single cast member broke at least one rule. There were two people in particular that Lana was not happy with: Charlie Jeer and Brianna Balram. Both engaged in physical activity with more than one person and were not thinking about Lana, her rules, and their journey of emotional growth at all, and Lana felt they were a threat to her retreat.

Although it was only the first night, everyone was aware of the rules and knew that the ultimate goal was to leave the villa a better person with an understanding of what a healthy emotional connection is like. Once Bad Lana came to play, nobody was thinking about the rules of the retreat, which showed their true intentions. They just wanted to party and have fun with each other, even though they knew Lana would eventually show up and punish them. Everyone, especially Charlie and Brianna, took advantage of Bad Lana and went about their usual ways. If Bad Lana were to come back for Season 7, it would be another perfect opportunity to see if the cast takes Lana seriously, or if they easily give in to temptation.

Bad Lana Is 'Too Hot to Handle's' Newest Great Tool