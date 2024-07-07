The Big Picture Too Hot to Handle forces singles to abstain from physical contact for a $100,000 prize, challenging typical dating norms.

The show's premise has the potential for success but chooses contestants unwilling to follow its format.

Changing casting choices to focus on singles seeking long-term relationships could improve Too Hot to Handle's success rate.

Ah, reality dating shows, the guilty pleasure of all reality television. Whether it be The Bachelor or Love Island, there’s no denying that we get a sort of thrill from watching people navigate their love lives. There’s always so much drama that comes with the shows, whether it be from a place of jealousy or just someone looking to play the villain for the season. There’s never a shortage of entertainment though, and Too Hot To Handle is one of the hottest contributors to the reality dating scene. The show sends a group of singles to paradise under the guise of being a part of a hot new reality show, usually having to do with partying or something along the lines. These singles are chosen because they’re notoriously uninterested in relationships, and would rather have one-night-only flings. Unbeknownst to them, however, they’re not actually on a party show, they’re on Too Hot To Handle, a show which will force them to abstain from physical contact of any kind, especially sex.

The moment this bombshell lands on the singles, the audience gets the pleasure of watching them panic over the notion. After all, they all showed up thinking they were in for a summer of sun, sand, and sex, and now the latter is completely off the table. At least, that’s the idea. If the singles can keep their hands to themselves, there is the promise of a $100,000 prize at the end of the season, but if they break the rules by engaging in physical contact of any kind, a fee will be deducted from the pot as punishment. It’s the exact makings of a seriously entertaining reality show, but it also has the potential to be a successful one. It just needs to change up its casting call.

‘Too Hot To Handle’ Experiments With How We Form Relationships

The charm of Too Hot To Handle is watching a group of frisky singles try (and often fail) to abstain from physical contact. They act like it’s impossible to do so, and that they just can’t help themselves, which is frankly absurd but oddly funny to watch. This often leads to them breaking the rules and stealing kisses or engaging in some heavy petting when no one’s around. But nothing gets past the show’s host, Lana; a talking cone that roams around the island handing out fines like they’re free candy. The biggest thing about Too Hot To Handle is that there is potential for it to work.

In a lot of ways, Too Hot To Handle is reminiscent of Netflix’s other hit reality dating series, Love Is Blind. Both shows put an experimental twist on dating and seek to challenge the usual way we go about it. Love Is Blind puts a wall between its contestants and forces them to get to know one another sight unseen. They then choose to engage the person they've fallen in love with, and only then are they allowed to meet face to face. The rest of the season follows the couples as they navigate their new relationships, and test the theory of whether love is truly blind.

Too Hot To Handle seeks to prove that a successful relationship can be built without physical contact by forbidding the contestants to touch or kiss. It’s not quite as concrete as Love Is Blind, as there’s no way to keep the Too Hot To Handle contestants from breaking the rules, but it is something that they’re always being reminded of, and punished for when they slip. That being said, the show does recognize that physical contact is still important in a relationship, and later in the season grants the singles watches that will light up green at random times, which will allow them to kiss and touch, without any deduction from the prize money. But the green lights aren’t handed out loosely and are only given to people who have shown that they can build an emotional relationship without relying on the physical side.

‘Too Hot To Handle’ Has a Recipe For Success

As wild as it may sound, Too Hot To Handle actually has a very smart premise, and one that could very well produce successful relationships from it. However, actually watching the show you’d never believe it, and that’s because of the casting choices. Choosing contestants who only want sexual relationships is never going to breed the results the show intends. Yes, that’s likely the point, as it continuously brings in viewership. But buried under all of the sexed-up singles and the drama that comes with them, is a premise that could actually lend well to modern-day relationships. Nowadays, with technology being the gateway to a lot of relationships, we tend to focus on the physical attributes of a suitor. Dating apps are designed to follow this exact formula. You put your best pictures into it, and maybe some basic information, and then fellow singles swipe through and decide whether they’re attracted to you or not. It’s a bit shallow when you really think about it, but it’s become the new norm. Too Hot To Handle challenges this way of thinking, but isn’t able to properly succeed due to choosing contestants who aren’t interested in its ultimate goal.

If Too Hot To Handle were to change up its casting, we might actually see some success stories come from it, and it may even become one of the better dating shows out there. Instead of singles who have no interest in long-term relationships, the show should be picking up singles who are simply looking for their perfect match and are looking to switch up their approach to dating. It also needs to drop the part where they trick the contestants into believing they’re on a different show, since that often sours their mood and only makes them care less about Too Hot To Handle’s format. It is undoubtedly part of the charm, watching people who haven’t engaged in serious relationships try and form them without physical contact, but sometimes the drama gets a little tiring and audiences just want to see a genuine romance unfold.

With such a unique and not-often-tried premise, Too Hot To Handle is wasting its potential on its casting choices. Don't get me wrong, the contestants the show has had have been great, and have even gone on to make names for themselves outside of the show. But if the series actually wants to see if its ideas can work in the long run, it needs to do a major cast switcheroo. Or perhaps, give us a spin-off, a Too Hot To Handle 2.0 if you will, where we get contestants who are actually willing to follow the show’s format. It’s undoubtedly entertaining to watch as the contestants fail to resist temptation and slowly drain the prize pot, and without them, the show may lose a bit of its draw. But if it ever decides to take its own premise seriously, Too Hot To Handle could very well become a reality dating success story, and wouldn’t that be the greatest plot twist of all?

Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

