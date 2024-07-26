Too Hot To Handle Season 6 has been taking the internet by storm with its multitude of twists in only the first four episodes. From a brand new “Bad” Lana, who encourages naughty behavior, to banishment quarters for the less serious contestants, and in perhaps the biggest and most exciting twist of the season, the return of two past contestants, Louis and Flavia.

Louis and Flavia were brought back to the villa to set an example for the new contestants, as they themselves have gone through the process before and know what to expect. So far, the choice has been a bit iffy, with both Louis and Flavia having already broken the rules, but nonetheless, it’s cool to see them back. However, their return does beg the question. Who else can make their return to the show? More importantly, who should?

10 Brittan

Season 4

Brittan was among the main group of singles that kicked off Season 4 of Too Hot To Handle, but unfortunately didn’t get quite as much screentime as she deserved considering the juiciness of her season. With rule breakers such as Jawahir and Nick constantly draining the prize pot, Creed jumping from girl to girl, and Kayla and Seb blossoming into a genuine romance, it seemed as though Brittan was sort of left in the dust at times.

Still, she formed a genuine connection with James, and fans rooted for them throughout the season. Things didn’t work out in the long run, but Brittan still remains a fan-favorite contestant among fans of the show, meaning a potential return could only prove beneficial for the show.

9 Sharron

Season 1

Despite making his grand appearance on Too Hot To Handle’s first ever season, Sharron left a lasting impression. While initially a player, hence why he was put on the show in the first place, he grew genuine feelings for Rhonda and the pair stayed together all throughout the season, making fans everywhere swoon over them.

They left the villa together, but their relationship ended up not working outside the show due to the distance between them, and they opted to be friends instead. Sharron was easily one of the most charming and personable contestants from Season 1 and by the end of the season, really embraced the process. He’d be a great example for new contestants, and it would also give him his second chance at love.

8 Kelz

Season 1

Kelz was the first contestant on Too Hot To Handle to be labeled “the accountant”, a term which is now thrown around quite often when a contestant gets more invested in the money than the rule breaks or romantic connections. But with Kelz it felt quite genuine, and he was so lovable it was charming to watch.

A standout moment in Kelz time on the show was when Francesca tried to get him to rule break with her, but he turned her down, something that caught her off guard, and also kind of ticked her off. He flat out told her that if it was a real connection they would have a chance in the future to do whatever they wanted without repercussions, and that they should focus on building a connection. He was the only one who took the process seriously, and yeah, maybe it was because he wanted the money (then again, who could blame him, it was a lot of money!) but he deserved to find someone who took the process just as seriously as he did.

7 David

Season 1

David was the definition of a sweetheart in Season 1. While he made a few connections with some of his fellow contestants, none really stuck out as all that memorable. One moment in particular did though, and that’s when he stepped aside to let Sharron pursue Rhonda, despite he himself feeling something for her.

David and Sharron built up the best relationship of Too Hot To Handle’s first season with their memorable “bromance”, made all the better when David recognized just how deeply Sharron felt for Rhonda and opted to step aside to allow him to pursue her without interference. It was an admirable move on David’s part, especially since, at the end of the day, Too Hot To Handle is a competition, and the goal is to find a connection. But he gave up the potential for one in favor of giving Sharron a chance. Now that’s what I’d consider true love.

6 Dominique

Season 4

Like Brittan, Dominique was a part of Season 4, where there was constantly juicy stuff going on. But unlike Brittan, Dominique never formed a connection with anyone, leaving her as a sort of floater in the background of the season. We’ve seen this with a few other contestants before, the most recent being in Season 6 with Kylisha, who has yet to connect with anyone and is therefore being given hardly any screentime.

Dominique has since been on other Netflix reality shows such as Perfect Match, where she got similar treatment. A return to Too Hot To Handle may finally give her much-deserved moment to shine and give her the screen time she so rightfully deserves. And potentially give her someone to connect with.

5 Harry

Season 1

Harry is sort of inescapable nowadays. Since he made his debut on Too Hot To Handle where he had a steamy and tumultuous relationship with Francesca, he’s been on other reality shows such as Perfect Match and Dancing With The Stars.

Whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying Harry gets people talking, which makes a return to Too Hot To Handle feel a little too imminent. The issue is that Harry has proven time and time again that he doesn’t take the process seriously, whether it be Too Hot or Perfect Match, and his wandering eye is constantly roaming. But he does provide eye candy, and plenty of drama, which is what Too Hot thrives on first and foremost so it wouldn’t be surprising if Harry made his return eventually.

4 Holly

Season 3

Ah, Holly. No one will ever be able to top her and Nathan in terms of the amount of money spent. The pair racked up an impressive bill of $141,000.00 during their time on Season 3. But there is a reason Holly is on this list and Nathan isn’t. Despite both being rule breakers, and being unable to keep their hands to themselves to embrace the Too Hot process, Holly did genuinely seem to feel a connection towards Nathan.

It’s hard to fully speak for the contestants as we only see what the show gives us, but Nathan really seemed uninterested in forming a genuine connection with Holly, where she seemed to actually fall for him. They didn’t work out outside the villa, and it’s hard to say whether Holly would still be as much of a rule-breaker if she returned to the show, but it would be nice to see her meet someone who’s just as into her as she is into them, and not just in terms of breaking rules.

3 Jawahir

Season 4

Jawahir was one of the biggest rule breakers of Season 4, but she was also a fan favorite because she had so much heart. It took her a bit to warm to the process and fully embrace it but once she did, and once she fully let her guard down, she found an incredible connection with Nick.

The pair spent their fair share of money on rule breaks, but they did leave the villa together, which in Too Hot To Handle terms is considered a success. Things didn’t work out for them in the long run, but Jawahir was a major personality in Season 4, and kept things juicy. She’s a great example of someone who took a while to warm to the process but eventually found the beauty in it, and would be able to share her experience and wisdom from it with new contestants.

2 Georgia

Season 3

Georgia was an immediate favorite among the contestants of Too Hot To Handle Season 3, with nearly every guy trying to put the moves on her at some point. But though she made a couple connections, she ultimately left the villa alone. It wasn’t a dramatic choice by any means, she just simply wasn’t interested in anyone at the villa in terms of forming a long-term relationship, or she just wasn’t looking for a long-term relationship in general.

Either way, she left with her chin up and the hearts of everyone in the villa (and every viewer at home) in her hands. To this day, even three seasons later, fans still talk about Georgia and consider her a fan-favorite. So she would certainly be a front-runner in terms of making a comeback to the series.

1 Chloe

Season 1

Ah, Chloe. Six seasons in, and she may just be the ultimate Too Hot To Handle contestant. No one has quite lived up to the charm that Chloe exuded during her time at the villa. She was so sweet, and so always genuine, and was always her most authentic self. She was genuinely willing to embrace the process and form genuine connections, and even though it didn’t quite pan out how she hoped, she certainly left her legacy behind in that villa.

Bringing her back would not only give her the chance to form the connections she deserved in Season 1, but would also provide the contestants with some genuine advice. Chloe is an OG contestant, and she helped originate the series and make it what it is. If anyone deserves to come back and provide influence to the new contestants, it’s her.

