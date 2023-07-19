With Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle finally out, fans are excited to tune in to see a bunch of objectively hot people try to figure out real love instead of lust. The show follows a group of gorgeous singles as they are tricked into an island retreat that they think is a huge party. Once they get there, it is revealed that a virtual assistant named Lana is watching their every move and punishing them if they become physically intimate with anyone in the house. Every time physical intimacy happens, their prize pool of $200k starts to dwindle.

In every episode, the contestants are taken through a series of challenges or tasks that require them to use their brains and hearts instead of acting on their sexual impulses. But is the show effective in its premise of teaching them to form real connections? Are any couples from Seasons 1-4 still together? Let's take a look at the couples still hanging on.

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes Eventually Split, but Quickly Rekindled

During season 2, Emily Miller and Cam Holmes had many ups and downs and rule violations. Emily was dead set on Cam from the beginning of the season, but Cam briefly had his eyes set on Tabitha Clift and Christina Carmela. Luckily for Emily, Cam couldn't deny the connection that the two of them had, and they left Turks and Caicos hand in hand and moved in together. The two didn't win the show, but they won a real connection with each other. In April 2022, the couple briefly split up. There was never any explicit reason said, but fans speculate via some Instagram stalking that Cam cheated on Emily.

By the summer of 2022, it seemed the couple got back together. Following that, the couple posted a Q&A on their YouTube in September 2022 addressing the rumors and other questions fans had. They admitted they weren't in a good place right before and after the split, but that the two have grown tremendously and are doing wonderfully now.

Kayla Richart and Seb Melrose Also Split Briefly, but Couldn't Stay Away

The runners-up of season 4, Kayla Richart and Seb Melrose had a very headache-inducing relationship on screen. The two were constantly costing the house money and irritating the other contestants. By the end of the season, the two exemplified so much growth that they almost won the money. Kayla is American and Seb is Scottish, so the two knew they would have a hard road of long distance ahead of them, but wanted to make it work regardless.

The two split shortly after filming even though they tried the long distance for a few months. It was just too much for them to handle. After there was a cast meet-up in London to celebrate their season being aired, the couple agreed that they wanted to try again. Kayla posted in December 2022 that they were trying again, and the couple appear to still be going strong.

Brittan Byrd and James Pendergrass Might Be Dating?

Another couple from season 4, Brittan Byrd and James Pendergrass aren't confirmed to still be dating, but they also haven't denied it either. The couple was one of the fan favorites as they never broke any rules on screen and showed tremendous growth, however, they also didn't win the season. After filming, the two revealed they had broken up. In January 2023, Brittan did state on a Netflix YouTube video that the two are in a dating phase after both moving from Hawaii to LA. They haven't officially confirmed their relationship status, but the two can be found creating lots of TikTok content together.

So how will Season 5 couples of Too Hot To Handle fare? Season 5 is out on Netflix right now, tune in and find out!