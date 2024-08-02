Reality television is filled with cringy personalities. It’s only natural, with cameras on 24/7 embarrassing moments are bound to be caught, and editing can be quite harsh. But Too Hot To Handle may just have some of the cringiest contestants in recent reality television, and that’s certainly saying something.

With 6 Seasons under its belt, there have been so many contestants that have come and gone, all with varying personality types. So who is really Too Hot To Handle, and who is Too Cringey To Handle?

Too Hot To Handle Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date 2020-00-00 Main Genre Game Show Seasons 6

10 Chloe

Season 1

Image via Netflix

Let me preface this list by saying that “cringe” doesn’t equal bad. Chloe is easily one of the most beloved contestants in Too Hot’s run, but she has also had her fair share of cringe-worthy moments. The self-proclaimed “ditz” of Season 1 was adorably innocent in how she approached a lot of things.

She didn’t quite pick up on red flags when forming connections with the men on the show, and instead just dived headfirst into them, breaking rules and doing her part in draining the prize fund. Not to mention she was quite loud and intense at times, and constantly repeating how “ditzy” she is. But nonetheless, she’s still a favorite, and she was certainly a contestant that grew on fans as the season went on and proved herself as one of the most genuine of Season 1.

9 Joao

Season 6

Image via Netflix

Despite Season 6 being Too Hot To Handle’s most recent season, you will find a few contestants from the season on this list, the first of them being Joao. Now, Joao does deserve praise in some respects, as he’s formed a genuine connection with Flavia that fans are all rooting for, and he was the first to jump up and comfort Lucy when she discovered Charlie and Katherine were exploring a connection.

But what lands Joao on this list is how often he drops the line that he’s a “rockstar”, seriously, watch back the first few episodes, and it feels as though that is his only personality trait and his only pick-up line. But it clearly seems to work, so props to him, and he seems like a genuine guy once you peel back the rockstar persona, so he’s fairly low on the cringe list for now.

8 Matthew

Season 1

Image via Netflix

Much like Chloe, Matthew didn’t really do anything outrightly cringey, but in general, he’s one of the more forgettable contestants in Too Hot’s run. Oh, and he was nicknamed “Jesus” by his fellow contestants and fans of the show, which, on a show that is all about sex and forming connections, probably isn’t the image you’re looking to portray. Matthew was just plain boring, and he didn’t form any meaningful connections with anyone.

In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find him forming friendships with anyone in the background either. Like Kelz, he was on parole for rule breakers, but the difference between the two of them was that Kelz was still open to a connection, whereas Matthew was just dull and didn’t add much of anything to the season, making his early departure not all that upsetting (or surprising).

7 Haley

Season 1

Image via Netflix

Oh, Haley. She was the first contestant to get kicked out by Lana, and rightfully so. Haley wasn’t a bad person by any means, but she simply was not interested in abiding by Lana’s rules. Which, to be fair, that isn’t the show she thought she signed up for, so you can’t entirely blame her for it.

Still, while everyone else at least attempted to embrace the process, Haley dug her heels into the sand and kept an attitude throughout her time on the show. She became close friends with Francesca, and even broke some rules with her out of spite of Lana and the rest of the contestants, but she didn’t make any actual connections, which led to her being booted off. Her attitude towards the entire process was just a big downer, and it would have been interesting to see her give in just a tiny bit. In any case, she ends up on the cringe list.

6 Harry

Season 1

Image via Netflix

I know what you’re thinking, Harry should probably be number 1, but this is a cringe list, not a terrible boyfriend list. Also, this is talking about him on Too Hot To Handle, not in his other shows, because let’s be real, Perfect Match Harry would most definitely be in the top 3 for sure! Too Hot To Handle Harry though he was much more of a terrible partner than he was a walking cringe-fest, but he certainly had his moments.

Like when he lied about who said they should kiss and break the rules and pinned everything on Francesca, and then she had to apologize to him. He’s so immature throughout the entire season and yet has Francesca wrapped around his finger somehow. It’s baffling, to say the least. But what really lands him on the cringe list is that he constantly refers to people as “naughty possums.” In fact, the first thing he said when he arrived at the villa was “What’s happening you naughty little quesadillas?” Yeah. You deserve your spot on the cringe list, Harry.

5 Charlie

Season 6

Image via Netflix

The second Season 6 contestant to make the list is Charlie, and much like Harry, if this were a worst boyfriend list, he would be much closer to the top. He played Lucy like a fiddle, is seemingly only with Katherine because she'd break the rules, and is constantly turning his head whenever someone new comes into the villa. It’s ridiculous. But he also thinks he’s far more charming than he is.

For starters, his go-to pickup line is saying that he’s “6’2 in the morning” but that he “shrinks to 6’1 at night because my muscles are so big it weighs me down.” Oh, and, when he was trying to win Lucy back after she found out he had kissed Katherine, he sang her a song about how juicy her lips are. He’s a walking red flag, and everything he says is pure cringe-worthy.

4 Holly and Nathan

Season 3

Image via Netflix

Holly and Nathan are infamous on Too Hot To Handle for spending the most money, which totaled a whopping $145,000.00. The fact that they couldn’t control themselves and spent that much money is reason enough that they’re on this list, but the reason they’re listed together is for one very specific and memorable moment.

Sometimes, the contestants will try and find loopholes around Lana’s rules, which, spoiler alert, never goes well! And Holly and Nathan were yet another one of the silly couples who tried and failed to fool Lana. How you ask? They decided that kissing through a pair of shorts would be enough for the cone to give them a pass. Which, obviously it wasn’t. So they just ended up looking ridiculous, and the resulting cabana meeting is one of the most embarrassing and cringe-worthy moments of the show.

3 Hannah

Season 5

Image via Netflix

Hannah was one of the Season 5 contestants that was booted off ahead of the finale for being a chronic rule-breaker. She was kicked off alongside Isaac as the pair were constantly breaking rules and showing no signs of forming an emotional connection beneath the physical one. But that isn’t why she’s on this list, in third place no less. Before Hannah was sent packing she gave us (and Trey) a severe case of secondhand embarrassment.

As she’s talking to Trey in the pool, she tells him she’s a dancer and tells him that it’s only fair she lets the newcomers see her moves. So she promptly stands up and begins dancing for him. Mind you, there is no music playing. Trey is noticeably uncomfortable and is unsure where to look, and even says to the cameras in confessionals that she’s trying too hard. Yikes! And to top it all off, it wasn’t even all that impressive of a dance. Sorry Hannah, but at least you’ll always be remembered.

2 Jordan

Season 6

Image via Netflix

The final contestant from Season 6 to make the cringe list is Jordan, which should come as a surprise to no one if you’ve watched Season 6. When Jordan first arrived at the villa he seemed promising. He’s handsome, he seems sweet, and he’s a surfer! All things that would likely get you plenty of interest on Too Hot To Handle. But as it turns out, Jordan has no idea how to talk to a girl, or really anyone for that matter. He first set his sights on Gianna, but she ended up choosing Joao. Then, when Flavia arrived, he set his sights on her and was delighted when she chose him for her date, only to absolutely bomb it when they went on it.

His main topic of conversation was the wind and how crazy it was that wind just exists. Needless to say, Flavia jumped ship pretty quickly. Oh and, when he asked if she’d like to share his bed, she said “Let’s see how the night goes” and somehow he took that as an enthusiastic yes, and was surprised when she didn’t get into bed with him that night. He left the next day after sulking around for a while. And as unfortunate as it is to say, he didn’t seem to make much of an impression because Katherine didn’t even remember his name when he left. Yikes. Sorry Jordan, you seem like a nice guy, but maybe get some better small talk topics?

1 Patrick

Season 3

Image via Netflix

No one else could top off this list other than Patrick from Season 3. There’s just no way. From the start, everyone was put off by Patrick, and fans of the show were no different. He’s such a sweet person, but in terms of Too Hot To Handle, he was just wildly different from everyone else and his personality was never going to mesh, making everything he did seem exponentially cringey. When he jumps into the water, the guys flat out ask each other “What is this guy doing?” When he’s asked what his type is he says he doesn’t have a type because “looks he fade.” And then there were his (borderline obsession) with Georgia, which quickly got weird.

Granted, a lot of this can be pinned down to editing, but if there’s one thing we can all learn from Patrick, it’s that singing a song to your potential suitor is never a good idea on this show, and Patrick put everything out there when he sang to Georgia, even dropping an “I love you” at the end. Considering everyone on this show is here because they’re not into forming romantic relationships, a love confession on night one feels like the exact opposite of a turn-on. Thus, Patrick, to no one’s surprise, is number one on the Too Hot To Handle cringe list. There will never be another like you.

KEEP READING: 'Too Hot To Handle' Season 6 Proves an All-Stars Season Works