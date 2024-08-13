The Big Picture Demari and Bri's love story in Too Hot to Handle season 6 was filled with conflicts and miscommunication.

Bri's directness with Demari taught him to be more open and communicative in their relationship.

Despite ups and downs, Demari and Bri's relationship status is complicated but not over, with distance being a major challenge.

Spoiler Alert for the finale of Too Hot to Handle season 6

There were two major love stories in Too Hot to Handle season 6. One came to the surface later in the season of the reality series, and the other started in the premiere. Demari Davis was nominated to be on the show by his brother. Bri Balram was instantly attracted to him, told him that, and it could've been a smooth road from there.

Of course, that wasn't the case. The couple was separated through banishment twice. Grenades and alums joined the cast to possibly break them off. Bri broke things off with him after he didn't communicate with her. Collider talked to Demari about those issues and where he stands with Bri after the finale.

Too Hot To Handle Stuffed in a house with attractive singles, ten adults are invited to participate in Too Hot to Handle, a reality dating competition television series. Hosted by a virtual assistant known as "Lana," the contestants are individuals with difficulty committing to relationships. Stuck in paradise, the contestants must resist temptation entirely if they want a chance at a $100,000 grand prize with a twist—every time a rule is broken, the prize pool is diminished. Release Date 2020-00-00 Main Genre Game Show Seasons 6

Bri and ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Taught Demari to Be Direct

Demari said women always approach him first in his introduction. That became true with Bri immediately pulling him for a conversation. "I wasn't expecting it here because these are supposed to be the hottest people in the world, and like I guess it still happened," he said, laughing. "It was actually pretty flattering, honestly because she was so direct and so forward. Usually, it's just a regular conversation. She was like, 'No, I love you. C'mon!'"

This difference of her being direct while he isn't played a huge part in their future conflict. He kissed Valentina [Rueda Velez] on a date and didn't immediately tell Bri. The stockbroker admitted to not being confrontational, but he did want to tell Bri first. "I think on the outside it definitely taught me to be more, 'This is what's going on. This is how I feel. This is what I'm going to do here,'" he said.

Demari was nominated by his older brother, who wasn't surprised by his journey including his mistakes on the show. "Those things happen in real life, so it was very true to who I am as a person," he said. "And I feel like that was very well portrayed throughout the show."

Demari thought he had to say goodbye to Bri because she kissed him and Chris Aalli on the first day. Lana announced she and Charlie Jeer had to leave, but they didn't go home. They were sent to banishment quarters. Demari said he was a little hurt finding this out, and he didn't have time to talk to her before she left.

Demari Reacts to Seeing Bri in Banishment

Image via Netflix

Bri went to banishment twice and Demari never saw it until watching the episodes. "This is nicer than I had pictured in my head," Demari said. "I'm literally picturing almost a jail cell, which it kinda is...an elevated jail cell." He was glad he never went inside it because it didn't have any windows.

However, there was a television and Bad Lana offered Bri and Chris the chance to spend money to spy on their crushes after grenades from previous seasons joined the cast. Bri spent $5,000 to see a clip of Demari rubbing lotion on Flavia Laos Urbina, which Demari called "crazy." He admitted he would have made the same decision because there was nothing else to do in banishment. He would also want to know if Bri was getting to know Chris.

Bri returned from banishment and reconnected with Demari. However, he said they never talked about if they'd be open to the new people. "I think that played more into the confusion of like, 'Dang you went on this date with this Valentina girl? What are you doing?'" he said. Bri left to go to the banishment quarters while he was on a date. Demari had the option of ending the date and freeing Bri. She returned and wasn't happy with Demari's explanation. She told him she didn't want to continue their relationship.

Are Demari and Bri of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Still Together?

Image via Netflix

Demai said having to work hard to get into Bri's good graces was a good thing. "To be honest, if she had responded in any other way I would probably be doing the same things," he said. "So I don't fault her for her that because stand your ground on respect."

Demari said he asked Bri to be his girlfriend because it felt like the right moment and the length of filming felt longer than it was so been through a lot. "I've seen you in a bunch of situations that really let me know that you're the type of person that I could actually be with on the outside," he said. Specifically, when Bri went on a no-rules date with Jalen Olomu-Brown and didn't use it as an opportunity or revenge.

The finale showed Katherine LaPrell and Chris up against Bri and Demari for the $100,000 prize. Demari said they talked the night before and forgot about the prize money. "The experience was the most important part but having money at the end of this experience would be incredible," he said. "'Cause we can jump start. We both got a lot of different things that we want to do." He thought the other could win because they're charming.

What's their relationship status? "Complicated, man," Demari answered. "We've been working through a lot of things. We've had our ups and downs and just kind of took a break for little bit because it was really hard to adjust to the outside life." Demari is from Indiana and Bri is in Atlanta with a three-hour time difference. He said the distance was a "big part" of their issues, but his feelings for Bri grew from watching her with her family and other people since filming. Demari also revealed Bri shares a lot of qualities with his mother being they're sign is Sagittarius. He said their relationship is "picking back up" with them talking about their feelings. Demari made it clear that they're not over.

Too Hot to Handle can be streamed on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix