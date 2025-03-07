Too Hot To Handle quickly became the "it" show when it first aired on Netflix back in 2020. Although the show presented itself as a crazy and wacky concept, Season 1 was wildly entertaining due to the idea of the show never being done before. Before Too Hot To Handle, there was never a reality show based on a cast not being allowed to interact physically. It was the reality series of the summer and Netflix's "next big thing", and quickly got renewed for Season 2.

By the time Season 2 rolled around, the hype surrounding this show was bigger than ever because of how well the first season did. There was no shortage of entertainment and crazy cast members. However, every time this show put out a new season, there were noticeable patterns that the show was inauthentic and made it feel like viewers were watching the same thing each season but with different people. This show has had a great run, but it might be time to throw in the towel.

'Too Hot To Handle' Cast Members Knew What Show They Were On

Image via Netflix

Too Hot To Handle seems painfully staged. The show starts with each cast member arriving at the villa where they get to know each other and discuss the excitement and anticipation they feel about getting the party started. In Season 2, cast members were "under the impression" that they were cast for a huge party show rather than Too Hot To Handle. Production had even come up with a name for the fake show, 'Parties in Paradise'. However, social media influencer and Too Hot To Handle star, Chase DeMoor, who appeared in Season 2 and spent quite a chunk of the prize money, has openly admitted that everybody knew what they were signing up for.

There was a huge trend on TikTok in January 2025 where influencers, social media stars, and reality television stars were airing out their dirty laundry when everyone in the United States was under the impression that the app was going to be permanently banned. The idea of the trend was for everyone to post their juiciest secrets since the app was being banned and their videos would be deleted anyway. Chase hopped on the bandwagon and posted, "Since the app is getting banned I feel like I should tell you this... We knew we were going on Too Hot To Handle the whole time." The confirmation from a cast member himself that the "authentic" reactions once everybody was aware that they were not on a show all about partying and on Too Hot To Handle instead, were actually quite inauthentic, makes the show a lot less interesting to watch.

'Too Hot To Handle' Is Always the Same Story