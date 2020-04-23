Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’: Are Harry and Francesca Still Together? Harry Tells All!

–

The time has finally come to talk Too Hot to Handle spoilers! With that being said, if you haven’t watched all eight episodes of the new Netflix dating show, go check them out and then come back for this spoiler-filled conversation with Harry Jowsey.

If you’re still with me, you’re well aware that the Too Hot to Handle spotlight was often on Harry and Francesca. There was an immediate attraction between the two right at the start of the show, there were some major ups and downs during their budding romance, and then the most unpredictable duo of the bunch actually came out on top!

But what about now? Are Harry and Francesca still together? Did they ever talk about Harry’s epic lie in Episode 2? I recently got the chance to chat with the man himself about a whole bunch of his most unforgeable moments on the show, what he’s up to now, if he’s still trying to slide into celebrity DMs, and so much more. You can watch our conversation in the video at the top of this article or read the interview below.

Let’s go for the big question first; are you and Francesca still together?

HARRY: We are. We are. We actually had a bit of a break in between, after the show. So we were together for a couple months, and then I moved to LA, and then the age old tale of just getting drunk and texting your ex kind of came up, and then next thing you know, she’s here, and we’re way better than we were before, which is amazing.

That makes me so incredibly happy! So I guess the end result here is that this experiment worked for you.

HARRY: [Laughs] Yeah, it honestly did! It’s like, it’s crazy, but …

Have you seen all eight episodes of the show yourself now?

HARRY: I haven’t seen anything at this point in time. The only thing I’ve seen is the trailer and I’ve watched that about 400 times.

Let’s go beat by beat a little here because I have a bunch of burning questions! First, that first kiss that the two of you were fined for – on the show, we never see you admit that maybe you initiated it. Did you guys ever talk about it off camera or maybe after the show wrapped up?

HARRY: That was the first thing I said to her. I was like, ‘Look, I’m gonna be the first to admit, I’m a bit of a dick, and in that moment, the bad side of me kind of took over.’ And yeah, I apologized. I said, ‘Look, I know it’s gonna come out and the rest of the cast is gonna be kind of confused.’ She was just like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know why you did that.’ And I’m like, ‘Look, don’t know why I did it either, but we’re here and let’s focus on the positives.’

Can you blame it at all on the cameras and that whole situation? I imagine that kind of takes you out of reality to a tiny degree at least.

HARRY: I think with these situations, the only time that you think about the cameras and everything that’s going on around you is the first hour of being there and in the retreat. So as soon as you’re there and then you’re talking to these people and there’s just so much stuff going on in front of you, you completely forget about the cameras and it’s just like – yeah, it’s crazy.

Jumping from one big moment for you to another – the second time you guys go in that private suite together, did you know 100% that the two of you were not going to break the rules or was there any legitimate back and forth while you were in there about whether or not to break them?

HARRY: So I’m not sure if they put in the rest of the cast, like, they weren’t happy about us getting the chance to go in, so they were angry at us. And Francesca had a couple drinks so she was like, ‘You know what? Stuff it. Let’s just spend the rest of the money. Let’s have a great night to ourselves.’ And I was like, ‘What are you doing? No! Let’s be wholesome!’ The thought was that, I’m not gonna lie, I was like, ‘You know what? Everyone’s angry. Let’s be spiteful.’ But then we thought about the reason why we’re doing this and the reason why we got so far is because we’re trying to get deeper connections and we’re trying to not upset everyone else. And yeah, so that was kind of it.

I think that was one of my favorite surprises from the entire season of the show. I was just so happy for you guys.

HARRY: Yeah, it was kind of crazy. We were actually genuinely in there for 24 hours and it was so intense, and [to] not even get anywhere near each other. I’ve never been so cautious of where someone is in the room. I’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna go to the toilet, so you make sure you’re over there because I’m not going to brush past you and ruin this.’

I can’t believe you guys were in there for 24 hours doing that. I just assumed it was an evening to midday kind of situation.

HARRY: Oh, I wish that it was as well! We were seriously locked in there. I don’t know what was going on. I guess to just build that suspense. And then we came back and everyone had their doubts.

So what were you guys doing the entire time?

HARRY: So I showed Francesca how well I swim in the bath. I don’t know if that’s in, but I was …

[LAUGHS] There’s a very brief clip! I’m a bit of a neat freak and the water’s going everywhere and I was just freaking out that you were wrecking the bathroom.

HARRY: I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna razzle and dazzle her. Let’s go!’ I didn’t know what else to do. We played card games and there was a whole bunch of sex toys there and stuff like that, so I got the handcuffs, handcuffed myself to a chair. I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna go anywhere near you. Come on.’ And then she was like, ‘No. Catch up!’ [Laughs] But yeah, we honestly just made it up and had fun, and it was kind of good because it was a bit of a break from all the heavy stuff that was going on in the show.

I don’t want to throw her under the bus, but if Hayley had stayed on for the full season, do you think that things would have panned out for you and Francesca as well? Hayley definitely enjoyed the puppeteering behind the scenes and manipulating the situation.

HARRY: Yeah, for sure. I honestly don’t think me and Francesca would have kicked off as well as we did. I think purely because Hayley wasn’t taking the whole retreat serious and I think she was kind of there to just have fun and stir the pot and do what she does. So I genuinely think if she stayed, Francesca would have been torn. It would have been like, ‘Stay with Hayley and just keep stirring the pot,’ – sorry, my phone’s blowing up – or, ‘do I just give this a go?’ So yeah, I honestly think that it would have been a completely different show if Hayley stayed.

I actually have a good follow up question for your phone blowing up right now. As we’re recording this interview right now, the show hasn’t aired on Netflix, but it’s going to very, very soon, and at the very beginning of the season, you mentioned that you liked to slide into celebrity DMs …

HARRY: Oh no! That’s in there?

You said you don’t hear back from anyone, but I’ve got a feeling that after this show, you might have a better chance. So who is the first celebrity you’re going to DM when this airs?

HARRY: I can’t! Okay, so me and Francesca actually had this conversation yesterday because I was like, ‘It’s gonna be quite intense. You’re gonna have a lot of attention, a lot of male attention, and I trust you. I trust that you’re not gonna ever respond to anyone.’ And it’s like, it’s completely harmless. She’s like, ‘Yeah, amazing.” But then she’s like, ‘I don’t know if I trust you. There’s gonna be all these Instagram models in your DMs.’ Because I asked her, I’m like, ‘Who is my hall pass? Tell me. Can I please have a hall pass? Like Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande? Just someone?’ And she’s like, ‘No. You’re not allowed.’ I’m like, ‘You can be there. It’s not like it’s gonna be bad.” But she’s like, ‘No. You even think about that, game over.’ So anyone who gets in my DMs, they’re probably gonna not be answered.

Oh, how the tables have turned! So, as a viewer, my “holy shit moments” from the show are probably very different from yours, so what was the one that made you go, ‘I can’t believe I’m experiencing this right now?’

HARRY: In all honesty, I think the rules being dropped was probably my biggest moment because I don’t know if you can tell, I went white. I felt sick. I thought that was the end of the world. I legitimately was like, ‘You couldn’t have given me worse news right now.’ But I think my biggest “holy shit moment” was the heart warrior challenge and unfolding the pages of some of the guys and seeing a little bit more about them. There’s people in so much way worse upbringings and stuff like that and it just kind of made me a little bit more humble and kind of bring me back down to earth about stuff that was going on. I think that was probably the biggest moment for me. I know you probably want a massive moment, but I think in all honesty, that’s the only thing I can think of that made me take a step back and reevaluate everything.

Well, that’s part of the reason why I really appreciated the show in the end. It’s fun and it’s crazy, but those moments are what really show that the change is happening. Do you keep in touch with a lot of the guys?

HARRY: Yeah. No, I’m friends with pretty much all the guys; we’re all pretty close, but there was moments in the show when they’re like, ‘Hey, you’re not hanging out with us. You’re not trying to be our friend.’ And I was like, ‘Guys, I’m not here for you! I’m trying to find love. Come on. Let me pursue this with Francesca!’ So I think my relationships on the show with the lads wasn’t as strong as it could have been, but right now me and most the lads are pretty ace. Pretty amazing.

We do see a lot of what goes on while you’re at the retreat, but I’m sure there’s some stuff that happened off camera. Is there anything that went on that we’re not going to get to see that’s a really powerful memory for you that you wish you could share?

HARRY: The final day that we were filming, it was probably the most over – I haven’t even said this to anyone else as well – it was the most overwhelmed I’ve ever felt about the whole situation. I don’t think this will probably be in, but me and Francesca were laying on the lawn. We had a little mattress and just watching all the iguanas in the trees and I was just naming them. We were creating stories for them, and then I just started crying. I was just sobbing. And she’s like, ‘What’s wrong?’ And I was like, ‘It’s not like it’s sad. I just feel so fulfilled from this whole experience and the fact that I got you out of this and my whole mentality changed. I feel like I’m a completely different person,’ is something I never could have imagined or knew that would have been something that I needed, and I was just crying. And she’s like, ‘It’s okay.’ I was like, ‘No, it’s the best. It is the absolute best.’ I remember, I was just getting tingly, I had goosebumps. I’ve never felt like that before. I think it was just the fact that I’m with Francesca, my heart was literally about to explode, it was just full of love, and yeah.

After all that, what was the first thing you did when you got home? Was there a homesickness for the group? Is there anything that kind of didn’t feel the same to you anymore?

HARRY: I went home and booked a flight straight to Vancouver. Because it was crazy because me and Francesca, once we started, we were just giving each other 110%. As soon as someone went away for an interview or the confession room, I’d get a little bit of homesickness. I’m like, ‘Where has she gone? It’s been 10 minutes. Come back.’ We were both glued to each other the whole time and I’m like, ‘Do I seriously have to mingle and talk to anyone else? This is a joke.’ Which is probably a super toxic trait that we had at the time [laughs], but yeah, the first thing I did was go and book to see her because, yeah, I was just madly addicted to her.

I’m seriously so happy for you guys! So you make all these first impressions when you first meet everybody else. Who would you say is the contestant that proved you wrong the most, where your first impression was nothing like who they turned out to be?

HARRY: I think Sharron. I think he really – actually, I think Francesca completely changed as well, but I’ve spoken enough about her. She gets all the limelight right now. I think Sharron, for sure. He went in and I remember talking to him at the start compared to his mindset at the end; it was just like, yeah, it was amazing. It was overwhelming. It was really cool to see.

Having had such a great experience on this, and clearly making the most of the purpose of the show, what advice would you give to somebody else who’s about to jump into a show like this?

HARRY: My advice sucks. I’m always like, ‘Don’t think about anything. Just go. Just follow your heart. Just go crazy and do what you feel is gonna be best and most beneficial, but also understand that you’re probably – just try not to hurt other people.’ My biggest thing is like, I’ve got two brain cells 24/7, so I usually don’t think about stuff and it always gets me in trouble, so I think this situation helped me understand that I will upset other people, but I think in any reality show or dating show, don’t overthink anything because you’ve got nothing else to do, so all you’re gonna do is overthink, so you may as well just give it everything you’ve got and follow your heart and try and find that special person.