The Big Picture "Bad Lana" disrupts the experiment, leading to banishment quarters for rule breakers like Katherine and Charlie.

Model Katherine's journey to the Too Hot to Handle finale involved a messy couple swap and hidden feelings.

Katharine and Charlie are still together post-filming, despite struggles and challenges on the reality dating series.

Spoiler Alert for Too Hot to Handle season 6's finale

The experiment changed for Too Hot to Handle season 6. It introduced "Bad Lana" who entices the contestants to break the rules, we got returning cast members, and banishment quarters for the most prolific rule breakers. One of them was model Katherine LaPrell who knew who she wanted immediately, Charlie Jeer. However, he was even worse at breaking the rules and kissed as many women as he could on the first day of the reality series.

Collider spoke to Katherine about her journey to the finale. She was rejected, found a new man, and ended up with Charlie in the end. The model spoke about that messy couple swap, Charlie still being sneaky after they got together, and if they're still together.

Too Hot To Handle Stuffed in a house with attractive singles, ten adults are invited to participate in Too Hot to Handle, a reality dating competition television series. Hosted by a virtual assistant known as "Lana," the contestants are individuals with difficulty committing to relationships. Stuck in paradise, the contestants must resist temptation entirely if they want a chance at a $100,000 grand prize with a twist—every time a rule is broken, the prize pool is diminished. Release Date 2020-00-00 Main Genre Game Show Seasons 6

Why Katherine Laprell’s Ego Took a Hit with the First Episode

Katherine made her crush on Charlie on the first day, but what drew her to him? "Well, the eyes, the accent that six-pack adds and just like his humor and his wittiness, how smart he was all good together," Katherine said along with him being the "full package." Charlie showed interest in Katherine too, but he was a lot more focused on fellow British cast mate, Lucy Syed.

"That definitely brought my ego down a little bit," she admitted. "I am a very confident person. So seeing that happen I was like 'Oh, wow. Maybe I can't always get what they want.' So that's what made me sad a little bit." That's when Louis Russell from last season entered the show to be a good example to the newcomers. He instead broke rules with Katherine.

Katherine said she didn't watch season 5 closely to have any assumptions about Louis. They had fun while Charlie wasn't breaking rules with Lucy. He was frustrated by this and hit on Katherine during a workshop. Katherine said she wondered if he was serious or being "cheeky Charlie." He was serious. Katherine turned Lous down and revealed she was interested in Charlie. Charlie broke things off with Lucy, but wasn't as honest.

Katherine on That Messy Switch to Charlie

Image via Netflix

It looked like Louis was beginning to have feelings for the model, who didn't want to take things further. "We had great connections and stuff like I really liked him," she said. "I just started to notice that it was just like a physical thing." She admitted that Charlie was in the back of her mind while she was with Louis.

Katherine said there was no flirting between her and Charlie when they were with other people. "No, no," she started. "I was with Louis. I was respecting his choice of being with Lucy because I didn't want to like come in between that. So I really tried to just like focus on Louis and really trying and make my connection with him work at that time."

Lucy was emotional finding out the reason why Charlie ended things. She claimed Charlie and Katherine were immediately affectionate in front of her, which hurt her feelings. "The whole experience is about, like, being able to try to like connect with someone and I know it didn't work with them," she said. "I had to try make things work." She doesn't believe they moved too fast after the hard conversations and wanted to give him a fair chance. Katherine said Lucy is a "wonderful human being" and can only imagine what it was like for her. She said they were always "cordial."

Are Katherine and Charlie of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Still Together?

Image via Netflix

Katherine and Charlie struggled to get a green light to be physical when other couples did. It was because Charlie lied about getting a massage on his date with grenade Sabrina Zima. Katherine said she was suspicious that Charlie did something based on his past actions. We asked Katherine if she thought Sabrina looked like since the episode made that claim. "I definitely see it," she said, laughing. Katherine didn't think a massage was a big deal, but wished he was honest from the start. "He's younger," she later said. "These boys, they don't make the smartest decisions."

The season ended with Katherine and Charlie up against established couple Demari Davis and Bri Balram, who won. "I was happy for them," Katherine said. She didn't think it would be fair if she won since she was still getting to know Charlie. Did they continue to get to know each other after filming?

"Charlie and I are still together," she said grinning ear to ear. They've been together since December. She said they flew to each other a couple of times. Katherine welled up talking about their relationship. "I honestly couldn't be happier. Honestly, sometimes it makes me cry thinking about it. Sorry," she said as she fanned her face. "I've never felt so loved and appreciated and taken cared of in my life," she later explained.

Katherine said Charlie was flying out for the last drop of episodes and she misses him so much. "I think that's why I'm emotional because I haven't seen him in a while because of everything coming out," she said. They FaceTimed every day and talk throughout the day. She said every time they have to leave each other it gets harder because their feelings grow with time.

Too Hot to Handle is available to watch on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix