Andrew Garfield has one of the most impressive CVs in Hollywood. The actor got his start in theater productions as a child, but the international audience first started to turn their heads to Garfield in 2010, with his roles in David Fincher's The Social Network, Mark Romanek's Never Let Me Go, and with the announcement he would be the next actor to don the mantle of Spider-Man in the 2012 reboot of the Marvel franchise. He has charmed in every category of entertainment, from his roles in film and television to his thoughtful guest appearances on talk shows, and his ever-engaging red carpet interviews.

With Garfield having starred alongside many of Hollywood's most talented leading ladies, it isn't a surprise that audiences around the world have developed a crush on the internet's favorite boyfriend. And though he may have elevated tastes when it comes to his film choices, Garfield recently revealed that he has vices just like the rest of us when it comes to having a guilty pleasure reality TV habit. And Garfield's favorite escapist series may surprise you, considering his recent reputation for being such a romantic leading man.

Andrew Garfield's Reputation for Romancing the Audience

Image via Chicken Shop Date's official Instagram

It was on the red carpet that Garfield managed to kick off one of the most endearing viral moments in recent internet lore. At the 2022 GQ's Men of the Year Awards, quirky interviewer and professional flirt Amelia Dimoldenberg caught Garfield's eye, snagging a quick red carpet interview with him that went viral for all the right reasons. Garfield and Dimoldenberg had an endearingly awkward chemistry, which left viewers literally begging the pair for another interaction.

Wishes were granted when Dimoldenberg was a correspondent at the 2023 Golden Globes and once again interviewed Garfield as he reluctantly realized that even their horoscopes indicated that the pair would make an incomparable duo. Garfield's ability to summon chemistry on a whim is probably a reflection of his performing abilities, and so, when he wants to lay on the charm, he is able to fluster even the most professional of flirts. When Garfield finally appeared on an episode of Dimoldenberg's YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date, the pair broke the internet with their flirtatious back and forth (seriously, even Elmo got involved). Even though he has become the world's current favorite lover-boy, Garfield recently revealed that his taste in reality TV is steamier than one might expect.

Garfield's Pitch on Why 'Too Hot To Handle' Is a Great Show