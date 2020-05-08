‘Too Hot To Handle’: The Craziest Things We Learned From the Reunion Special

Warning! This article is packed with Too Hot To Handle spoilers!

Between everything that went down on Too Hot To Handle Season 1 and everything that’s happened since the show wrapped, there was a lot to discuss on the reunion special. Over the course of the Netflix dating reality show’s first season, we watched a group of egotistical, sex-obsessed singles try to making it through their time at a beautiful resort with no kissing, sex or self-gratification. Needless to say, it wasn’t easy for them and given the fact that their communal winnings diminished every time someone slipped up, the situation often got pretty heated. But it wasn’t just about the sex and the money. Too Hot To Handle also placed prime importance on building emotional connections and on encouraging personal growth.

So now the big question is, did it all pay off? Are any of the couples still together? Did the show truly change anyone for the better? That’s exactly what host Desiree Burch digs into on the new reunion special. Just like the show itself, “The Reunion” is a highly entertaining watch so I’d certainly recommend checking it out in full on Netflix, but now it’s time to recap the biggest takeaways from the 45-minute catch-up with Harry, Francesca, Kelz, Chloe, Haley and more!

Harry & Francesca – Part 1: They’re Still Together

While this wasn’t the biggest surprise of the special thanks to that spoiler-heavy interview we had with Harry a few weeks back, it’s still well worth highlighting here given the fact that they were one of the hottest – and most troublesome – coupes of the season. Soon after the show wrapped, Harry traveled to Vancouver to visit Francesca and to meet her family.

Harry & Francesca – Part 2: They Got Matching Tattoos

The thing that shocked me the most about this portion of their story was the fact that they decided to take the plunge – and get matching tattoos. Yes, I know being on a show like Too Hot To Handle is an unforgettable, once in a lifetime experience and I am a big believer that there really was something between them, but tattoos? Already? Now they’ve got matching lightning bolts on their fingers to commemorate the sparks between them. But that’s not even the craziest part about what went down on the reunion special …

Harry & Francesca – Part 3: HE PROPOSED!

After the tattoos, Francesca traveled to Australia to visit Harry, but that’s where they decided to push pause. (Regretting those tattoos yet?) Apparently they weren’t seeing eye to eye on certain things, but that’s nothing a little liquid courage can’t fix! Eight months later, Harry got drunk, texted Francesca and now they’re “back and better than ever before.” In fact, they’re in such a good place now that after social distancing restrictions lift, Francesca plans to move to LA. Why? Because they’ve been talking about getting married. Francesca thinks they’ll wait for Harry to officially pop the question when they can see each other face to face again, but he’s the king of puppy love and curveballs so he wound up asking her to marry him with a Ring Pop in hand, right on the reunion special. (So I guess those tattoos are OK after all!)

Kelz Is Still Single

What can I say? Taking responsibility is attractive, and who tried harder than Kelz to keep that prize money safe? But Kelz’s single status likely won’t last long because not only is he hearing from crushes all around the world, but apparently he was Emily Ratajkowski’s favorite contestant on the show.

Haley Still Sucks

Was Haley just putting on a show and trying to get attention by going against the grain on Too Hot To Handle? If this reunion special is any indication, that’s a big “no;” she really is firmly against doing anything that could spark personal growth. She insists that “life’s not that serious” and she’s not interested in growing or learning about herself whatsoever. So not only is Haley’s motto to just do whatever she wants, but she’s also fine with doing that at the expense of others. Remember that final workshop that was all about new beginnings? The one where the contestants wrote some of the most hurtful words they’ve been called on themselves? Haley basically does just that when she plays “Haley’s Home Truths” during the reunion special, reconfirming that it was a good thing that she left the show.

Chloe Doesn’t Know What the Super Bowl Is

I gave her a pass on the word “emulate” but, Chloe, how could you be completely unaware of one of the biggest sporting events in the world?

Things Didn’t Pan Out for Rhonda and Sharron

The romance between Rhonda and Sharron (Sharronda) didn’t work out after the show, but the two are still close friends and moving forward full force with the lessons learned from Lana. Sharron emphasized the importance of letting go of the past in order to move forward, and that showing emotion doesn’t make you weak. When the conversation shifted over to Rhonda, she got quite emotional looking back and remembering how great that time was for the two of them. There was a moment when I thought the two might get back together right then and there on the reunion special, but they wound down with more kind words and well wishes for each other.

Desiree Burch Needs More Screen Time

The contestants were in the spotlight from start to finish and they were very entertaining every step of the way, but host Desiree Burch deserves more credit for what she brought to Too Hot To Handle. Her narration was often hilarious and gave the show a good deal of structure and forward momentum, and now seeing her host the reunion special on camera makes me even more eager to see more of her. Yet again, the show flowed well, her energy gave the scripted portions tons of personality and …… her banter was on point.