Would you kiss an attractive stranger if it cost you $6,000? If your answer is yes, then you probably sympathize with the cast of Netflix's reality dating show Too Hot To Handle. Too Hot To Handle is a chaotic whirlwind of a show that places objectively attractive singles on an island together and makes them think it's a big party for the summer. Each of these singles has the problem of not being able to commit to a relationship, lacking the emotional depth to want to form a deep connection with another, and they're all just super horny. Once they get settled into the island and have their eyes set on their prey... I mean, match... a chastity belt of a bomb is dropped on all of them.

They have been brought to the island to be under the watchful eye of a cone-shaped robot named Lana that charges them money whenever they break the rules. Any intimate moments cost them money and the price increases based on the severity of the sexual act. What is left of the money at the end of the season goes to two cast members who made the most growth across the show. But which cast members cost their seasons the most money? Let's take a look at the top 5 rule-breakers across the first four seasons.

RELATED: ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Is the Closest Thing We’ve Seen to a Real-Life ‘Saw’ Game

Izzy Fairthorne Spent $37K During Season 3

Image via Netflix

Season 3 is when the prize pool increased for Too Hot To Handle from $100,000 to $200,000 and Izzy Fairthorne took that as her opportunity to spend big. Her first rule break was with her friend Georgia Hassarati for $3,000. Next, she and Robert 'Truth' DuVaun spent $6,000 on a kiss. Jackson Mawhinney showed up late in the season and made quick work to make up for it by connecting with Izzy and costing the group $22,000. They cost the group another $6,000 before the season was over. This brings Izzy to a grand total of $37,000.

Nick Kici Drained the Prize Pool of $41K

Image via Netflix

Nick Kici cost the group a whopping $41,000 but all of his rule-breaks were with one person, Jawahir Khalifa, who we will see later on this list. Their first kiss cost them $3,000, and after that, Lana doubled all the fines. One night, Nick and Jawahir decided to partake in a lot of heavy petting, which cost them $32,000 in one evening. The next morning, they figured why not add a little more and kissed again, costing $6,000.

Jawahir Khalifa Racked Up $44k in Rule Breaks

Image via Netflix

Having mostly only eyes for Nick, Jawahir Khalifa only cost the group a little more than Nick did. The first rule break of Season 4 went to Jawahir and Seb Melrose when they shared a kiss worth $3,000, but more on Seb later. After getting to know Nick, the pair shared a $3,000 kiss as well. This is when Nick and Jawahir became heavily involved and their lustful night and morning cost them a combined $38,000. This brings Jawahir's total up to $44,000 during Season 4.

Kayla Richart and Seb Melrose are Tied for Second Place

Kayla Richart and Seb Melrose are still a couple to this day, but during Season 4 they were definitely busy costing the group money. A good amount of their fines occurred together, but each had their own separate intimate moments that brought each of their totals up to $71,000. Seb and Jawahir spent $3,000 on a kiss around the same time that Kayla had a $3,000 kiss with Nigel Jones. Then Seb found Kayla and the two shared a $6,000 because the fines had doubled. Seb and Kayla eventually found themselves in the shower and were fined $12,000 for kissing and other intimate moments. A shower is a bad place for those two because they were eventually fined $50,000 for going all the way together while showering.

Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan Together Had the Most Rule-Breaks In History

Image via Netflix

By far the biggest offenders of the available seasons, Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan cost Season 3 $141,000. The couple couldn't keep their hands off of each other and ended up costing the cast $30,000 for kissing alone in one evening. The two even tried to outsmart Lana by kissing with a pair of shorts between their lips. Clever, but AI isn't having any of that. That kiss cost them another $6,000. The rule-breakers were given a test that could earn the group money back, but they failed which cost them $57,000 for two kisses in one night. Even though they proved they can't be trusted, they were still given a night in the suite together where they went all the way and cost everyone $36,000. At that time, that was all that was left of the prize fund. They were able to control their urges and win money back for the prize pool, but by the end of the season, the two racked up the highest rule breaks in the show's history.

Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle is currently airing on Netflix. Will Season 5 be able to keep their money, or is there one contestant who will outdo Holly and Nathan's insane rule-breaking?