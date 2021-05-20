Netflix has released a new teaser for its popular reality series Too Hot To Handle, which reminds us of the previously confirmed second season premiere date of June 23.

Although the show’s first four episodes will be released beginning June 23, the remaining six episodes will go live on June 30, as it was previously announced in March that the streaming service would be moving away from its old release strategy. According to Netflix VP Unscripted and Documentary Series Branden Reigg, this should make it easier for viewers to maintain interest in the series rather than having to wait.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Netflix's 'The Circle', 'Too Hot to Handle' Get Season 2 Release Dates, Unique Release Strategy

Too Hot To Handle gained immense popularity in its first season. It followed 14 houseguests that had to resist temptation and follow strict rules of no kissing, heavy-petting, or self-gratification whatsoever. Failure to follow the directions for any houseguest would result in money being stripped away from the remaining grand prize at the end, which first sits at a hefty $100,000. Although the show's premise was odd, the popularity it gained could not be ignored, and it was renewed for a second season.

Season 2 of the reality show will follow the same premise, only this time there will be 10 houseguests than the previous 14. The final prize will remain at $100,000 unless these sexy singles decide to give in to temptation and watch the “grand prize drop faster than our contestants’ libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives.” The show is produced by Thames and Talkback (Fremantle labels), executive produced by Amelia Brown, Saul Fearnley, and Ros Coward for Thames Productions and Jonno Richards for Talkback, and developed by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett.

Too Hot To Handle's Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, with the first four being released on Wednesday, June 23, and the final six on Wednesday, June 30. Be sure you don’t miss it and check out the official teaser trailer below!

KEEP READING: Netflix's ‘Too Hot to Handle’: Are Harry and Francesca Still Together? Harry Tells All!

Share Share Tweet Email

'Paper Girls': Amazon's Comics Adaptation Nabs 'I Hate Suzie's Georgi Banks-Davies to Direct The upcoming series is finally gaining traction.

Read Next