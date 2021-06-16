Netflix has dropped the Season 2 trailer of smash-hit Too Hot to Handle. The highly-anticipated sequel is returning to the streamer after a successful debut season in 2019. The new trailer gives a sneak peek at the action of Season 2 of the "no-dating dating show," where 10 new singles will come together at a Turks and Caicos resort and fight temptation. As with Season 1, the purpose of the experience is to have the contestants form romantic connections outside of the physical. One of the biggest takeaways from the trailer is that it appears as if the singles were not aware they were participating in Too Hot to Handle. It looks like they have been tricked into thinking they were filming for a different show, but they seem to catch on shortly after arriving and getting a word from Lana — the Too Hot to Handle AI — who monitors everything at the villa.

The prize money for Season 2 has remained the same, with $100,000 up for grabs. Money will be deducted from that total throughout the season when contestants cross that physical line. This includes everything from heavy petting to kissing to self-gratification. Lana will determine the severity of the physical act and deduct money accordingly. Throughout the season, there will also be chances for the contestants to earn some of their lost money back. The singles who remain — newcomers will be introduced throughout the episodes — will split the final dollar amount at the end of the season.

If the trailer is any indication, it looks like this year's singles will be breaking all the rules — and it looks like without hesitation. One contestant can be seen asking for forgiveness from Lana, while others can be spotted kissing and fondling one another in bed. Netflix released the identities of the first 10 singles for Season 2, all of whom are in their 20s. The contestants hail from all over the globe, coming from the United States, England, Canada, France, and New Zealand.

Too Hot to Handle Season 2's first four episodes will land on Netflix on June 23. The remaining four episodes will follow on June 30. Check out the steamy new trailer below.

