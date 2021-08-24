Netflix confirmed Too Hot to Handle will increase the heat when we need it the most, as Season 3 will be available in early 2022. That means we’ll be able to catch the new steamy season of the hit reality show from the warmth of our blankets as we follow a group of singles who need to give up sex to grab a $100,000 prize.

While Too Hot to Handle is theoretically a show about people forming emotional connections instead of physical ones, the show became a hit because it’s just too damn fun to watch people trying to resist the temptation of making out while on vacations. And it’s even more fun to watch the contester break the rules and lose the prize in exchange for one hot moment.

While we still have no details about Season 3, Too Hot to Handle should keep the same premise by changing the group of contesters but still trying to make everyone resist the appeal of enjoying the presence of other attractive single people.

Back in 2020, Too Hot To Handle’s first season introduced us to the bizarre concept of locking attractive people in a resort and then prohibiting kissing, heavy petting, or any kind of self-gratification. The show quickly became a hit, which ensured the release of a second season last June.

The show is produced by Thames and Talkback (Fremantle labels), executive produced by Amelia Brown, Saul Fearnley, and Ros Coward for Thames Productions and Jonno Richards for Talkback, and developed by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett.

The two first seasons of Too Hot to Handle are streaming right now at Netflix.

