Too Hot to Handle, Netflix's wildly popular contribution to the extensively repackaged and remade genre of "hot people making fools of themselves on reality TV", has just confirmed its return for a fourth season at an unspecified date.

The announcement was made by way of a short forty-second clip posted on the series' official Instagram, and teases all the white-hot, spicy action — and angry expletives — that we've come to expect from the sexless series. "I'm pretty damn excited about what's going to happen," says a tattooed hunk; "something's about to go down," teases a similarly well-built man with steely blue eyes. Sure, it's trash, but come on: we're all going to devour it.

The basic premise of the show, hilariously enough, is actually based on an old episode of Seinfeld in which Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and Kramer (Michael Richards) embark on a contest to determine which of the quartet can go on longest without, erm, poaching the egg. (Polishing the banister. Petting the cat. Marching the penguin. Masturbating.) It puts a selection of hotter-than-hot models all together in a house, similar to Love Island, with a devilish catch: they're all forbidden from any kissing, sexual contact, or... self-gratification. If they keep their hands to themselves, they get six-figures. Easier than it sounds!

The series is British-American, with the first season airing in early 2020. Despite the COVID pandemic, two more seasons have gone to air, shot back to back on the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Here's the official synopsis for the just-aired third season of Too Hot to Handle, which should give us a good idea of what to expect from iteration four:

"It's a new year, and it might be snowing outside, but the third season of Too Hot to Handle is back and steamier than ever. It's time to meet a brand new batch of horned-up hellraisers who have just arrived for what they think will be the sexiest vacation of their lives. But with Lana watching, will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from any kind of sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives? The pressure's on, because this season, the stakes are even greater... with the biggest prize fund on offer, ever."

