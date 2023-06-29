Who's ready to see more conventionally attractive people learn how to love? That is the main goal of Netflix’s show, Too Hot Too Handle. Premiering in April 2020, the reality dating show quickly garnered popularity thanks to the combination of its premise and most of the country being under quarantine. The goal is to show these look-obsessed “hotties” to dig deeper and create real romantic connections, rather than the typical, “Wham, Bam, Thank You Mx., Sir, or Ma’am.” With a cash prize on the line, the contestants must indulge in a romantic connection without the super fun physical part. No intimate touching, no kissing, and definitely, no sex. Even pleasuring themselves is not allowed. How is this monitored? Cameras connected to the one and only, Lana, a robot that looks like Alexa but low-key feels like a real person. Miss Lana has eyes everywhere, and she keeps a close eye on everyone, making sure they don’t try to get a little freaky sneaky on the side. If they slip up, money is taken away for everyone. Giving up $25,000 for a quick make-out session? In this economy? No way. Most people would easily be able to lock it down to win $200,000, but these contestants are not most people.

Now in its 5th season, Lana is back and ready to teach this new cast of Too Hot To Handle how to connect on a deeper level. This season’s contestants think that they are on a hot new dating show called, “Love Overboard”, but they are going to receive a rude awakening from Miss Lana. With $200,000 at stake, will they be able to keep their hands off of each other? Perhaps this time around the cast will have more willpower.

Just kidding. There’s no way that’s going to happen. The cast members this time around are definitely hot.

RELATED: 'Married at First Sight': This Boston Couple Has Broken Up Three Times Since Decision Day

Alex Snell

Image via Netflix

First up and alphabetically by first name, is Alex Snell. Alex is a 28-year-old personal trainer from London England in the UK. His instagram bio says he is a, “Modern day Greek god”, but he seems closer to Narcissus in reality. Some say he is a “Prince Charming look-alike”, and he seems to agree with that sentiment. He only cares about two things: his hair and getting a good vacation whenever he can. One can only imagine how many people he’s ghosted in the past under the guise of taking a trip. How is he going to handle not being able to escape real emotions?

Christine Obanor

Image via Netflix

Christine Obanor is next on our contestant list, and she describes herself as a “Houston Hottie”. Tall and gorgeous, Christine is a 26-year-old model hitting the runway at 6’1’’. Being a fellow Stallion from Houston, she has an easy time meeting men, but is quick to get rid of them the second they think of another person. Is it a fear of emotional connection that Lana will be able to help her with?

Courtney Randolph

Image via Netflix

Next up is Courtney Randolph. Courtney is a 25-year-old real estate agent also from Houston, Texas. Unlike the typical TH2H contestant, Courtney is very career-focused, but also wants to make sure she remains hot as well as focused. She is described as incredibly loyal, and that loyalty will definitely be put to the test in the Too Hot to Handle house.

Dre Woodard

Image via Netlfix

Have we forgotten about Dre? Of course not. Dre Woodard is a 23-year-old actor, model, and entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia in the US. Ever the gentleman, he makes sure each person he dates gets one day of his attention the week that he is dating them. Unfortunately for Dre, he won’t be able to have “different hoes from different area codes” with Lana around. Will he be able to commit to one person?

Elys Hutchinson

Image via Netflix

Elys Hutchinson is a 23-year-old ski instructor from Switzerland, who takes her job so seriously that she’s broken almost every bone in her body on the slopes. It is said she has the perfect blend of tomboy and ladylike in her personality, and has no problem meeting men when she travels. But how will she respond when Lana won’t let her flee the scene?

Hannah Brooke

Image via Netflix

Hannah Brooke is a 24-year-old musical artist from Los Angeles, California. A triple threat of a different kind, Hannah is known for leaving a trail of men in her dust. She sings, she dances, and she has obvious commitment issues. Will Hannah be able to love a romantic partner more than she loves attention?

Hunter LoNigro

Image via Netflix

Hunter LoNigro is a 24-year-old influencer from Arizona in the US who describes himself as a, “full time fun-haver.” Considered to be very free-spirited, Hunter has a jovial vibe that allows him to get along with pretty much anybody. He may be able to attract friends and lovers like a moth to the flame, but can this adventurous dude with surfer hair find a real connection at the retreat?

Isaac Francis

Image via Netflix

Isaac Francis was born in the UK but bred in the USA. The 24-year-old from New Jersey is a banker by day and a model by night, hosting parties on the Jersey Shore. Considered to be quite the head-turner, he is certainly able to talk the talk when it comes to romance, but being able to walk the walk? Lana will be the judge of that.

Louis Russell

Image via Netflix

Louis Russell is a 22-year-old model from Hampshire in the UK. As someone who loves a challenge, Louis enjoys boxing, football, and running through women like he’s at a track meet. He claims people say he’s a menace, which doesn’t necessarily sound like a good thing, but he is owning it. Known for his bad boy behavior, viewers will have to see if Lana is able to tame the beast within him.

Megan Thomson

Image via Netflix

Last, but certainly not least, is Megan Thomson. A 26-year-old personal assistant from Cambridge in the UK, she is known for her light-hearted personality and love of the British boy band JLS. Will she fangirl over the hotties in the house too much to be able to find real love?

This new group of contestants is bound to keep things interesting in this season of Too Hot to Handle. As always, it is guaranteed to be entertaining and simultaneously aggravating for those of us who are financially challenged. Yeah, the may be "hot", but is there anything more to them as people? Make sure to put the series on your Netflix watchlist; the new season premieres on July 14th.