Too Hot To Handle Season 6 has been chock-full of twists. For starters, the season began with “Bad Lana” in charge, who encouraged rule breaks and all naughty behavior. Also, the contestants this season know what they’ve signed up for, unlike previous seasons. The twists have just been continuously flowing as the episodes have gone on, with past contestants such as Flavia and Louis returning to the house, and contestants being offered the option to spend money to spy on their partners while they’re on dates. But one of the biggest twists came at the end of the first episode, when regular Lana took over and kicked out Bri and Charlie for being the biggest rule-breakers so far.

She gave them an ultimatum before letting them fully walk away, and informed them that this season there is banishment quarters. Banishment quarters is pretty much just a room with a bunk bed and a TV screen where Lana will occasionally pop in and taunt the unlucky contestants stowed away in there. This is where the contestants are offered the opportunity to spy on their chosen partners, and are essentially put on a “time-out”. It’s a fascinating twist for the show, or at least, it would be, if it actually utilized it. Instead, the contestants are hardly ever sent there, making it a total waste of even being introduced when it could have been a beneficial part of the season.

The Banishment Quarters Are Never Used on ‘Too Hot To Handle’

We’ve seen the banishment quarters be used a few times, but considering how big of a deal they were made out to be, they certainly have not been used to their full potential. It seemed as though, given that the contestants knew what they were signing up for this season, and thus were the naughtiest of the naughty, that banishment was going to be an often served out punishment for the rule-breakers. But it just hasn’t been. In fact, it hasn’t really been used as a punishment at all, at least, not in the typical Too Hot To Handle sense. We first saw it used for its original purpose in the first episode when Bri and Charlie were kicked out, and then they were forced to wait it out before they were allowed back into the house.

We also saw Bri and Louis be sent into banishment when their partners were chosen for dates. They were sent to banishment as a way to torture them in a sense, since they had the knowledge that their partners were on dates but had no idea how it was going or when they’d be back, and also didn’t have the benefit of being able to talk to their friends about it. Not to mention, their partners also had the power to extend their dates and keep them in banishment if they wanted to, which Demari did to Bri. So the banishment quarters have been used a bit, but in terms of being used for their true intended purpose, they’re certainly being wasted, and there have been plenty of opportunities to use them.

More People Should Be Sent to Banishment Quarters

Banishment quarters are intended to punish the rule-breakers and hopefully help straighten them out and teach them that they should be focusing on building an emotional connection over a physical one. Yet this season it feels as though no one is even attempting to build an emotional connection and are strictly focusing on the physical side of things. This is why Lana should be sending more people to banishment quarters, especially as the season dwindles down. This is the time we should be seeing solid couples, not seeing people hopping partners this late in the game. Lana needs to put her cone down and utilize the banishment quarters. For instance, she recently sent home Louis and Kylisha, and almost sent home Chris as well.

For Louis, she said that he was too focused on a physical connection, and proved such when he moved onto Gianna after Katherine ended things with him. Now, Louis had already been warned, and sent to banishment, so him being sent home made sense. But on Kylisha’s side of things, Lana said that she had failed to make any connections, and was unwilling to try. Which is fair, as we saw earlier in that episode, she rejected even the thought of flirting with Cristian. But kicking her out over it felt a little extreme, especially since new arrivals were imminent, and she very well could’ve connected with them. The same reason was for Chris, but Lana agreed to let him stay since he showed interest in forming connections but had just not found the right person. These are clear examples of people who could have been sent to banishment. It could have given them the chance to reflect on why they find it so hard to open up and connect with people, and who knows, maybe the close quarters would have sparked something between them.

But perhaps the most annoying part about it is that Lana is sending people like Kylisha home, and almost sending Chris home. Meanwhile, people like Katherine and Charlie, who are avid rule-breakers (especially Katherine) are allowed to stay. Katherine should be going to banishment quarters. She desperately needs the time to reflect and figure out what she wants, especially with the major move she just made switching partners from Louis to Charlie. And speaking of Charlie, after the awful way he just treated Lucy, only to get with Katherine and immediately rule-break with her, why is he not in banishment? Why are there seemingly no repercussions this season? There are so many twists, which is fun, and has definitely brought a new level of excitement back to the show, but Lana has lost a bit of her edge and isn’t quite as harsh on the contestants as she used to be. Season 6’s contestants may be the rowdiest bunch we’ve seen in a while, and with the finale fast approaching, something needs to change or there may be no right choice for a winner.

Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

