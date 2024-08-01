The Big Picture Charlie Jeer on Season 6 of Too Hot To Handle mirrors Harry Jowsey as a player and heartbreaker.

Charlie disregards rules for physical connections, pressuring other contestants to break them.

Charlie switches partners callously, casting genuine connections aside, solely pursuing physical interactions.

The name Harry Jowsey has become infamous in reality television nowadays. Since he first made his appearance on Season 1 of Too Hot To Handle, Harry has been a sort of menace to the reality television scene, more specifically, the reality dating scene. From being a total playboy on his season of Too Hot To Handle, to showing absolutely no change in his ways years later on Perfect Match. It really did feel as though no one would ever be able to top Harry in terms of being the biggest player and heartbreaker. That is, until Season 6 of Too Hot To Handle hit the air, and we were all introduced to Charlie Jeer. Charlie immediately showed signs of Harry this season purely because all the girls were eyeing him up the second they laid eyes on him, and he was no better.

Granted, that is the point of the show, to find a connection and have it blossom into something deeper. But the twist of Season 6 began with there being no rules for the first 12 hours, allowing everyone to go buck wild, and boy did Charlie take advantage. In just those 12 hours alone, he kissed Lucy, Katherine, and Kylisha, and even when he made his final decision to stick with Lucy, he couldn’t stay faithful to her. There’s no denying that Harry Jowsey is the most baffling reality TV star, and plain gross to watch in how he treats women most of the time, but Charlie may just be giving him a run for his money, and that’s saying something.

Too Hot To Handle Stuffed in a house with attractive singles, ten adults are invited to participate in Too Hot to Handle, a reality dating competition television series. Hosted by a virtual assistant known as "Lana," the contestants are individuals with difficulty committing to relationships. Stuck in paradise, the contestants must resist temptation entirely if they want a chance at a $100,000 grand prize with a twist—every time a rule is broken, the prize pool is diminished. Release Date 2020-00-00 Main Genre Game Show Seasons 6

Charlie Isn’t Trying to Find a Connection on ‘Too Hot To Handle’

This season of Too Hot To Handle the contestants know what they’re signing up for, so we already knew we were in for a messy season full of rule-breakers. But Charlie has been digging himself a hole for a while now, and at this point he’s never going to be able to climb out. He first set his sights on Lucy, who reciprocated his attraction, and the pair shared a kiss in the first episode. But then he also decided to chat up Katherine, which also led to a kiss. Which, in his defense, it was day one, and he was testing the waters to see who he had a better connection with. But then, Kylisha showed interest in him, so he kissed her and then pretty much never spoke to her again, which just makes me feel bad for Kylisha honestly. He finally made his choice at the first party when he had to choose who to put the moves on while playing with a sexy pair of dice, and he ultimately chose Lucy, seemingly choosing his connection for the season.

However, Lana quickly through a wrench in that when she revealed that Charlie had already kissed three people, something Lucy was unaware of. He was sent to banishment for a period of time because of his disregard for the rules, and when he returned Lucy was rightfully mad at him, and he spent a long while trying to make it up to her. Even singing her a half-assed song about how juicy her lips are in an attempt to share a bed with her again. (In hindsight, I’m not sure why he thought this would work.) But his motivation for winning Lucy back never felt genuine, and felt more based on his attraction to her rather and his desire to win the prize pot, rather than actually getting to know her and forming a connection with her.

Charlie Only Cares About a Physical Connection on ‘Too Hot To Handle’

Once Charlie and Lucy get back together, it seems as though the two could be front-runners for the season. They seem so solid to everyone. But the main issue they face is that Charlie wants to break some rules, at least small ones, like sneaking some kisses or some heavy petting. He’s not looking to drain the prize fund, but he’s starting to get frustrated by the lack of physical contact, despite knowingly signing up for the show. Lucy, however, refuses to break the rules, even if it's for a little kiss, and continuously tells Charlie this, but it always seems to go in one ear and out the other. In one particularly gross moment, Charlie asks Lucy if she wants to join him in the shower in their swimsuits, to which she agrees. She doesn’t seem keen on fully joining him, but steps inside the shower with him, just outside the water, as Charlie washes off the sun and sand from his skin and swimsuit. But then he strips completely naked in front of Lucy as she gawks at him and tells him to cover up, telling him she’s not going to break a rule with him. She then walks away laughing it all off and leaving Charlie naked and alone in the shower, but it was an uncomfortable scene to watch nonetheless.

Charlie is consistently trying to pressure Lucy into breaking the rules with him, even when she has made it clear time and time again that she will not. He doesn’t force himself on her, thankfully, but his insistence and constant nagging and pouting about her refusal is just as creepy to watch play out. So when he decides to switch partners, and claims it to be because “he wants to explore this other deep connection” he has, it’s completely transparent that he is only swapping partners because he knows he won’t be getting any action from Lucy whatsoever.

Charlie Jumps Ship For the Wrong Reasons in ‘Too Hot To Handle’

During a workshop, the contestants are paired off with people who aren’t their chosen partners as a part of an exercise, and Charlie is paired up with Katherine, which feels like a messy decision on production’s part to begin with. But during that workshop, Charlie and Katherine stared at each other for a little too long and Charlie ended up blurting out that he wanted to kiss her. Meanwhile, their respective matches at the time, Lucy and Louis, were nearby and could have heard. Katherine was taken aback, but asked Charlie if he meant this, to which he said he did, and they agreed they would talk later. That talk resulted in them both deciding that they would be leaving their chosen partners for one another and would explore a connection with each other.

The only problem was, they had to break up with their respective partners, and the way Charlie ended things with Lucy was an absolute monstrosity. First, he pulls her aside, and starts going on and on about how great their time together has been and how good they are together. He has her blushing and smiling, and even the show's narrator points out that it sounds like he’s about to propose to her, which makes it even harder to watch considering we know what’s actually coming. He then drops the bomb that he wants to cool things off with her, but leaves out the part that he’s going to explore a connection with Katherine, which feels like a pretty major detail.

Lucy only finds out about it later on from Louis when he asks if she knows why he and Katherine have broken up, and the ensuing aftermath is absolutely gutwrenching. Lucy is easily the most genuine contestant on this season of Too Hot To Handle, and she absolutely did not deserve how Charlie played with her emotions like that. To make things even worse, and to really rub it into everyone’s faces, Katherine and Charlie later share a steamy kiss which drains the prize fund a bit, and when Lana calls them out for it, they defend themselves by saying they deserved it because they needed to “test their connection”. Meanwhile, the whole reason they got together (and broke poor Lucy’s heart in the first place) was because they realized they had unfinished business during the workshop, meaning they already knew they had a connection. They just wanted to kiss and Charlie had been itching to break the rules for a while. They have no actual connection, it’s strictly physical. Something that was proven when they all received their watches and Charlie and Katherine expected a greenlight after having the briefest conversation, where they barely spoke of their feelings.

Charlie may not be quite on the same level of player and heartbreaker as Harry Jowsey is, but with the way he’s going on Too Hot To Handle, he’s certainly catching up to him. Here’s hoping he at least learns from his mistakes in ways that Harry didn’t and actually works to be a more respectful person towards women, and stops viewing them as objects going forward. He still has time to prove himself, but with his track record so far, it’s not looking good.

Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

